Monitors personal data exposure across web and dark web for identity theft prevention

Bitdefender Digital Identity Protection Description

Bitdefender Digital Identity Protection is a digital risk protection service that monitors personal data exposure across the internet and dark web. The service scans for compromised accounts, exposed passwords, and other sensitive information to prevent identity theft. The platform provides a 360-degree view of a user's digital footprint, including traces from services no longer actively used. It includes webmail integration to identify hundreds of services where user data may be stored. The service continuously monitors both public web and dark web sources for data breaches that may expose personal information. When breaches are detected, the system sends alerts and provides actionable guidance for remediation. Users receive specific action items to address leaks and vulnerabilities in their digital footprint. The platform includes an ID Protection Score that evaluates user security based on breach exposure and the type of information compromised. The service offers fraud assistance with step-by-step guidance for victims of scams or fraud, including instructions for alerting authorities and securing accounts. Users receive updates from Bitdefender security experts about emerging attacks, breaches, and scams. The platform operates as a cloud-based service requiring no software installation. Monitoring begins immediately upon account creation, with all information accessible through a web-based dashboard.

Bitdefender Digital Identity Protection is Monitors personal data exposure across web and dark web for identity theft prevention developed by Bitdefender. It is a Attack Surface solution designed to help security teams with Cloud, Credential Monitoring, Dark Web Monitoring.

