Bitdefender Digital Identity Protection
Monitors personal data exposure across web and dark web for identity theft prevention
Bitdefender Digital Identity Protection
Monitors personal data exposure across web and dark web for identity theft prevention
Bitdefender Digital Identity Protection Description
Bitdefender Digital Identity Protection is a digital risk protection service that monitors personal data exposure across the internet and dark web. The service scans for compromised accounts, exposed passwords, and other sensitive information to prevent identity theft. The platform provides a 360-degree view of a user's digital footprint, including traces from services no longer actively used. It includes webmail integration to identify hundreds of services where user data may be stored. The service continuously monitors both public web and dark web sources for data breaches that may expose personal information. When breaches are detected, the system sends alerts and provides actionable guidance for remediation. Users receive specific action items to address leaks and vulnerabilities in their digital footprint. The platform includes an ID Protection Score that evaluates user security based on breach exposure and the type of information compromised. The service offers fraud assistance with step-by-step guidance for victims of scams or fraud, including instructions for alerting authorities and securing accounts. Users receive updates from Bitdefender security experts about emerging attacks, breaches, and scams. The platform operates as a cloud-based service requiring no software installation. Monitoring begins immediately upon account creation, with all information accessible through a web-based dashboard.
Bitdefender Digital Identity Protection FAQ
Common questions about Bitdefender Digital Identity Protection including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
Bitdefender Digital Identity Protection is Monitors personal data exposure across web and dark web for identity theft prevention developed by Bitdefender. It is a Attack Surface solution designed to help security teams with Cloud, Credential Monitoring, Dark Web Monitoring.
FEATURED
Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers
Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features
VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection
Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs
Stay Updated with Mandos Brief
Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox
TRENDING CATEGORIES
POPULAR
Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform
A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.
AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance
Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure
Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership