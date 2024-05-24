Outpost24 CompassDRP Description

Outpost24 CompassDRP is a cloud-based solution that combines External Attack Surface Management (EASM) with Digital Risk Protection (DRP) capabilities. The platform provides continuous discovery and monitoring of internet-facing assets, including unknown and shadow IT resources. The solution monitors threats across open, deep, and dark web channels. It detects compromised credentials, leaked documents from employees and third parties, unauthorized use of brands and logos, phishing sites, and malicious domains. The platform includes dark web monitoring, social media risk management, data leakage detection, and stolen credentials monitoring. CompassDRP performs automated asset discovery and scoring to identify high-risk attack vectors and exploitable vulnerabilities. The platform provides real-time alerts with prioritization based on risk assessment. It includes an automation engine for repetitive asset actions and AI-enhanced summaries of DRP insights. The solution is backed by Outpost24's threat intelligence team, KrakenLabs, which provides access to over 13 years of historical threat data from open, closed, and private sources. The platform offers centralized visibility into external threats with detailed information on specific risks. CompassDRP is delivered as a SaaS platform and supports integration with ticketing, ITSM, SOAR, and CAASM systems for workflow management and triage operations.