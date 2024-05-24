Group-IB Digital Risk Protection Platform
Monitors open, deep, and dark web for brand threats and digital risks
Group-IB Digital Risk Protection Platform
Monitors open, deep, and dark web for brand threats and digital risks
Group-IB Digital Risk Protection Platform Description
Group-IB Digital Risk Protection Platform is a digital risk monitoring and mitigation solution that continuously monitors online resources across the open, deep, and dark web to detect and eliminate threats to digital assets and brand reputation. The platform uses machine learning and neural network-based detection to identify violations including phishing, scams, counterfeiting, piracy, data leaks, VIP impersonation, fake mobile apps, fake social media accounts, trademark abuse, and brand abuse. It monitors multiple sources including advertising platforms, mobile app stores, online marketplaces, phishing databases, domain names, code repositories, search engines, and social media. The solution implements a three-stage takedown process combining automated systems with a partnership network to eliminate violations on a pre-trial basis. The stages include notification, enforcement through partnerships, and cease-and-desist orders when necessary. Key modules include Anti-Scam & Anti-Phishing, Anti-Counterfeiting, Anti-Piracy, Data Leak Detection, and VIP Protection. The platform provides network graph analysis to identify cybercriminal infrastructure and scam groups, auto attribution to correlate associated resources, and self-adjustable scoring to prioritize enforcement actions. The solution offers interfaces for both business users and analysts with dashboards and detailed reports. It collects comprehensive data including screenshots, HTML files, redirect chains, traffic sources, and domain parameters for investigation purposes.
Group-IB Digital Risk Protection Platform FAQ
Common questions about Group-IB Digital Risk Protection Platform including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
Group-IB Digital Risk Protection Platform is Monitors open, deep, and dark web for brand threats and digital risks developed by Group IB. It is a Attack Surface solution designed to help security teams with Data Breach, Dark Web Monitoring.
ALTERNATIVES
Digital risk discovery & protection platform for attack surface monitoring
A digital risk protection platform that combines threat intelligence, dark web monitoring, attack surface management, brand protection, and supply chain intelligence to detect and respond to external cyber threats.
Monitors digital risk across external, internal, and cloud environments
Digital risk protection platform monitoring deep/dark web and attack surfaces
Monitors surface, deep, dark web & social media for digital threats & brand risks
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