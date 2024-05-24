Group-IB Digital Risk Protection Platform Description

Group-IB Digital Risk Protection Platform is a digital risk monitoring and mitigation solution that continuously monitors online resources across the open, deep, and dark web to detect and eliminate threats to digital assets and brand reputation. The platform uses machine learning and neural network-based detection to identify violations including phishing, scams, counterfeiting, piracy, data leaks, VIP impersonation, fake mobile apps, fake social media accounts, trademark abuse, and brand abuse. It monitors multiple sources including advertising platforms, mobile app stores, online marketplaces, phishing databases, domain names, code repositories, search engines, and social media. The solution implements a three-stage takedown process combining automated systems with a partnership network to eliminate violations on a pre-trial basis. The stages include notification, enforcement through partnerships, and cease-and-desist orders when necessary. Key modules include Anti-Scam & Anti-Phishing, Anti-Counterfeiting, Anti-Piracy, Data Leak Detection, and VIP Protection. The platform provides network graph analysis to identify cybercriminal infrastructure and scam groups, auto attribution to correlate associated resources, and self-adjustable scoring to prioritize enforcement actions. The solution offers interfaces for both business users and analysts with dashboards and detailed reports. It collects comprehensive data including screenshots, HTML files, redirect chains, traffic sources, and domain parameters for investigation purposes.