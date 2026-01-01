ZeroFox Dark Web Monitoring
Monitors dark web forums and marketplaces for leaked data and threats.
ZeroFox Dark Web Monitoring Description
ZeroFox Dark Web Monitoring is a digital risk protection service that monitors dark web communications to detect data leaks, compromised credentials, and attack planning. The service uses both human operatives and artificial intelligence to collect and analyze intelligence from dark web sources including TOR, I2P, ZeroNet, Telegram, Discord, and Paste Sites. The platform monitors dark web forums and marketplaces where threat actors trade stolen information, breached credentials, credit card numbers, intellectual property, and personally identifiable information. ZeroFox operatives infiltrate and build relationships within deep and dark web communities to access covert communications channels. The service provides alerts when sensitive organizational assets surface on the dark web, including compromised credentials, PII, intellectual property, and other data. Alerts include detailed information about the offending content such as URLs, IP addresses, account numbers, and personal details. The platform analyzes thousands of posts daily using AI classifiers and Natural Language Processing to identify leaked data and relevant attack chatter. ZeroFox delivers SOC-vetted alerts with contextual analysis and recommendations for remediation. The service enables security teams to detect breaches early, respond before compromised assets can be weaponized, and take action through the platform interface.
ZeroFox Dark Web Monitoring FAQ
Common questions about ZeroFox Dark Web Monitoring including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
ZeroFox Dark Web Monitoring is Monitors dark web forums and marketplaces for leaked data and threats. developed by ZeroFox. It is a Attack Surface solution designed to help security teams with AI Powered Security, Brand Protection, Credential Monitoring.
