ZeroFox Dark Web Monitoring Logo

ZeroFox Dark Web Monitoring

Monitors dark web forums and marketplaces for leaked data and threats.

Attack Surface
Commercial
Visit website
Claim and verify your listing
0

ZeroFox Dark Web Monitoring Description

ZeroFox Dark Web Monitoring is a digital risk protection service that monitors dark web communications to detect data leaks, compromised credentials, and attack planning. The service uses both human operatives and artificial intelligence to collect and analyze intelligence from dark web sources including TOR, I2P, ZeroNet, Telegram, Discord, and Paste Sites. The platform monitors dark web forums and marketplaces where threat actors trade stolen information, breached credentials, credit card numbers, intellectual property, and personally identifiable information. ZeroFox operatives infiltrate and build relationships within deep and dark web communities to access covert communications channels. The service provides alerts when sensitive organizational assets surface on the dark web, including compromised credentials, PII, intellectual property, and other data. Alerts include detailed information about the offending content such as URLs, IP addresses, account numbers, and personal details. The platform analyzes thousands of posts daily using AI classifiers and Natural Language Processing to identify leaked data and relevant attack chatter. ZeroFox delivers SOC-vetted alerts with contextual analysis and recommendations for remediation. The service enables security teams to detect breaches early, respond before compromised assets can be weaponized, and take action through the platform interface.

ZeroFox Dark Web Monitoring FAQ

Common questions about ZeroFox Dark Web Monitoring including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

ZeroFox Dark Web Monitoring is Monitors dark web forums and marketplaces for leaked data and threats. developed by ZeroFox. It is a Attack Surface solution designed to help security teams with AI Powered Security, Brand Protection, Credential Monitoring.

Have more questions? Browse our categories or search for specific tools.

FEATURED

Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools Logo
Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools

Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers

Proton Pass Logo
Proton Pass

Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features

NordVPN Logo
NordVPN

VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection

Mandos Fractional CISO Logo
Mandos Fractional CISO

Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs

Stay Updated with Mandos Brief

Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox

TRENDING CATEGORIES

Digital Forensics and Incident Response
Digital Forensics and Incident Response (DFIR) tools for digital forensic analysis, evidence collection, malware analysis, and cyber incident investigation.
514
Offensive Security
Offensive security tools for penetration testing, red team exercises, exploit development, and ethical hacking activities.
457
Threat Intelligence Platforms
TIP for collecting, analyzing, and sharing cyber threat data, indicators of compromise (IOCs), and threat feeds.
280
Honeypots & Deception
Honeypots and cyber deception solution that simulate vulnerable systems to detect, divert, and analyze attacker activities in real time.
192
Security Information and Event Management
SIEM platforms for centralized security log management, correlation, alerting, and compliance reporting.
148
View All Categories →

POPULAR

RoboShadow Logo
RoboShadow

Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform

13
Cybersec Feeds Logo
Cybersec Feeds

A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.

7
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform Logo
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform

AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance

5
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence Logo
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence

Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure

5
Mandos Brief Logo
Mandos Brief

Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership

5
View Popular Tools →