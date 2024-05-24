CloudSEK XVigil Description

CloudSEK XVigil is a digital risk protection platform that monitors external threats and risks across digital channels. The platform provides organizations with visibility into threats that exist outside their traditional security perimeter. XVigil monitors various digital surfaces including the dark web, social media, and other online channels to identify potential security risks. The platform is designed to help organizations detect and respond to external threats that could impact their security posture. The solution focuses on identifying risks such as data leaks, brand abuse, and other digital threats that may originate from sources outside the organization's direct control. XVigil aims to provide early warning of potential security incidents by monitoring external threat indicators. CloudSEK positions XVigil as a solution for organizations seeking to extend their security monitoring beyond internal infrastructure to include external digital risk factors. The platform is intended for security teams that need to track and manage threats originating from the broader internet and digital ecosystem.