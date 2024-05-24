Resecurity Digital Risk Monitoring
Monitors digital risk across external, internal, and cloud environments
Resecurity Digital Risk Monitoring
Monitors digital risk across external, internal, and cloud environments
Founder & Fractional CISO
Not sure if Resecurity Digital Risk Monitoring is right for your team?
Book a 60-minute strategy call with Nikoloz. You will get a clear roadmap to evaluate products and make a decision.
→Align tool selection with your actual business goals
→Right-sized for your stage (not enterprise bloat)
→Not 47 options, exactly 3 that fit your needs
→Stop researching, start deciding
→Questions that reveal if the tool actually works
→Most companies never ask these
→The costs vendors hide in contracts
→How to uncover real Total Cost of Ownerhship before signing
Resecurity Digital Risk Monitoring Description
Resecurity Digital Risk Monitoring is a platform that provides automated monitoring and assessment of an organization's security posture across multiple risk vectors. The platform aggregates intelligence from over 20,000 public and closed sources to identify threats across external, internal, and cloud environments. The solution monitors for various risk vectors including account takeover, botnet infections, business email compromise, cyberespionage, brand reputation abuse, dark web activity, domain squatting, data breaches, digital certificates, and exposed network services. For internal risks, it tracks Active Directory account compromises, backdoors, incorrect network segmentation, security anomalies, lateral movement, malicious traffic, vulnerable software, misconfiguration errors, and unpatched services. Cloud-specific monitoring covers abandoned EC2 instances, exposed databases, compromised credentials, sensitive data identification, misconfigured services, malicious code, and public S3 buckets with sensitive data. The platform generates a daily security score based on monitored domains, IPs, networks, vulnerabilities, and cloud services. It provides automated daily security posture reports and early-warning security notifications when new risks are discovered. The system includes geo-location capabilities to identify low, medium, and high-risk areas for infrastructure and network resources. Data is presented through a dashboard interface with actionable intelligence for remediation.
Resecurity Digital Risk Monitoring FAQ
Common questions about Resecurity Digital Risk Monitoring including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
Resecurity Digital Risk Monitoring is Monitors digital risk across external, internal, and cloud environments developed by Resecurity. It is a Attack Surface solution designed to help security teams with Brand Protection, Cloud Security, Dark Web Monitoring.
FEATURED
Fix-first AppSec powered by agentic remediation, covering SCA, SAST & secrets.
Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers
Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features
Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs
POPULAR
Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform
A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.
AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance
Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure
Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership
TRENDING CATEGORIES
Stay Updated with Mandos Brief
Get strategic cybersecurity insights in your inbox