Resecurity Digital Risk Monitoring

Monitors digital risk across external, internal, and cloud environments

Attack Surface Commercial
Resecurity Digital Risk Monitoring Description

Resecurity Digital Risk Monitoring is a platform that provides automated monitoring and assessment of an organization's security posture across multiple risk vectors. The platform aggregates intelligence from over 20,000 public and closed sources to identify threats across external, internal, and cloud environments. The solution monitors for various risk vectors including account takeover, botnet infections, business email compromise, cyberespionage, brand reputation abuse, dark web activity, domain squatting, data breaches, digital certificates, and exposed network services. For internal risks, it tracks Active Directory account compromises, backdoors, incorrect network segmentation, security anomalies, lateral movement, malicious traffic, vulnerable software, misconfiguration errors, and unpatched services. Cloud-specific monitoring covers abandoned EC2 instances, exposed databases, compromised credentials, sensitive data identification, misconfigured services, malicious code, and public S3 buckets with sensitive data. The platform generates a daily security score based on monitored domains, IPs, networks, vulnerabilities, and cloud services. It provides automated daily security posture reports and early-warning security notifications when new risks are discovered. The system includes geo-location capabilities to identify low, medium, and high-risk areas for infrastructure and network resources. Data is presented through a dashboard interface with actionable intelligence for remediation.

