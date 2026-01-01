Anomali Digital Risk Protection Logo

Monitors surface, deep, dark web & social media for digital threats & brand risks

Anomali Digital Risk Protection Description

Anomali Digital Risk Protection is a threat monitoring platform that provides visibility across the surface web, deep web, dark web, and social media platforms to identify threats targeting digital assets. The platform monitors for various digital risks including data leaks, stolen credentials, brand impersonation, fake domains, fraudulent social media accounts, account takeovers, and rogue mobile applications. The service continuously monitors an organization's attack surface and digital footprint to detect potential threats before they result in damage. It identifies leaked or stolen credentials, sensitive information, personally identifiable information (PII) of employees, intellectual property, and code leaks. The platform detects fake domains impersonating brands or compromised legitimate domains, as well as fake social media accounts impersonating brands or executives. Anomali Digital Risk Protection provides context on threat actors and their tactics, techniques, and procedures (TTPs) to help security teams understand attacker motivations. The platform combines machine learning and automation with human analysis from Anomali Threat Research to deliver actionable intelligence. The service aims to help organizations protect brand reputation, improve operational efficiencies, and respond to digital threats quickly by providing real-time insights and context for threat mitigation and takedown activities.

Anomali Digital Risk Protection FAQ

Common questions about Anomali Digital Risk Protection including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

Anomali Digital Risk Protection is Monitors surface, deep, dark web & social media for digital threats & brand risks developed by Anomali. It is a Attack Surface solution designed to help security teams with Attack Surface Mapping, Brand Protection, Credential Monitoring.

Have more questions? Browse our categories or search for specific tools.

