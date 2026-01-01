Anomali Digital Risk Protection
Anomali Digital Risk Protection Description
Anomali Digital Risk Protection is a threat monitoring platform that provides visibility across the surface web, deep web, dark web, and social media platforms to identify threats targeting digital assets. The platform monitors for various digital risks including data leaks, stolen credentials, brand impersonation, fake domains, fraudulent social media accounts, account takeovers, and rogue mobile applications. The service continuously monitors an organization's attack surface and digital footprint to detect potential threats before they result in damage. It identifies leaked or stolen credentials, sensitive information, personally identifiable information (PII) of employees, intellectual property, and code leaks. The platform detects fake domains impersonating brands or compromised legitimate domains, as well as fake social media accounts impersonating brands or executives. Anomali Digital Risk Protection provides context on threat actors and their tactics, techniques, and procedures (TTPs) to help security teams understand attacker motivations. The platform combines machine learning and automation with human analysis from Anomali Threat Research to deliver actionable intelligence. The service aims to help organizations protect brand reputation, improve operational efficiencies, and respond to digital threats quickly by providing real-time insights and context for threat mitigation and takedown activities.
