Outtake Digital Risk Protection Description

Outtake Digital Risk Protection is a platform designed to detect and mitigate brand impersonation attacks across multiple digital channels. The platform addresses threats including social media impersonations, malicious domains, fake mobile applications, and fraudulent advertising campaigns. The system employs AI agents that perform multi-modal threat detection, analyzing text, images, video, and audio content at scale. This approach extends beyond traditional keyword-based detection methods to identify sophisticated threats that may be embedded in various content formats. Outtake maps threat infrastructure across platforms to reveal connections between related attacks, enabling identification of coordinated social engineering campaigns rather than isolated incidents. The platform provides automated threat resolution capabilities, packaging and delivering takedown requests without manual intervention. The solution monitors and facilitates takedown of fraudulent domains used for phishing and malware distribution, identifies fake mobile apps and deceptive marketplace listings, removes fake brand and executive impersonations across social media platforms, and eliminates advertising campaigns that impersonate protected brands. The platform is positioned to address challenges created by AI-generated phishing kits and attacks that traditional security operations centers may struggle to process efficiently.