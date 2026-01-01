Proficio Cyber Exposure Monitoring
Proficio Cyber Exposure Monitoring
Proficio Cyber Exposure Monitoring Description
Proficio Cyber Exposure Monitoring (CEM) is a service that provides continuous monitoring of an organization's external digital footprint to detect and mitigate cyber threats. The service combines Digital Risk Monitoring (DRM), External Attack Surface Management (EASM), and Dark Web Monitoring to deliver comprehensive visibility into external threat exposure. The service monitors seven critical exposure risk areas in real-time, including supply chain and third-party ecosystems. It scans the Dark Web, Deep Web, and internet sources to identify exposed confidential information, compromised credentials, and leaked data that could be exploited by threat actors. CEM operates through a five-stage lifecycle: identify assets, detect vulnerabilities, analyze and prioritize risks, remediate issues, and measure success. The service utilizes sophisticated algorithms and Interpol-trusted data sources to go beyond basic domain-based credential leaks and public IP exposure, searching for company, employee, and customer references on the Dark Web. The service delivers contextual threat intelligence with actionable insights to enable organizations to respond to both external and internal attack vectors. Reports are provided on a continuous, monthly, or on-demand basis, containing details about leaked information, risks, response recommendations, and remediation guidance. The service aims to reduce Mean Time To Detect (MTTD) and Mean Time To Remediate (MTTR) by enabling early detection and preemptive action against external threats.
Proficio Cyber Exposure Monitoring FAQ
Proficio Cyber Exposure Monitoring is a solution designed to help security teams with Credential Monitoring, Dark Web Monitoring, Data Breach.
