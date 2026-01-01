Proficio Cyber Exposure Monitoring Logo

Proficio Cyber Exposure Monitoring

Monitors external threat exposure including Dark Web, EASM, and digital risks

Attack Surface
Commercial
Visit website
Claim and verify your listing
0

Proficio Cyber Exposure Monitoring Description

Proficio Cyber Exposure Monitoring (CEM) is a service that provides continuous monitoring of an organization's external digital footprint to detect and mitigate cyber threats. The service combines Digital Risk Monitoring (DRM), External Attack Surface Management (EASM), and Dark Web Monitoring to deliver comprehensive visibility into external threat exposure. The service monitors seven critical exposure risk areas in real-time, including supply chain and third-party ecosystems. It scans the Dark Web, Deep Web, and internet sources to identify exposed confidential information, compromised credentials, and leaked data that could be exploited by threat actors. CEM operates through a five-stage lifecycle: identify assets, detect vulnerabilities, analyze and prioritize risks, remediate issues, and measure success. The service utilizes sophisticated algorithms and Interpol-trusted data sources to go beyond basic domain-based credential leaks and public IP exposure, searching for company, employee, and customer references on the Dark Web. The service delivers contextual threat intelligence with actionable insights to enable organizations to respond to both external and internal attack vectors. Reports are provided on a continuous, monthly, or on-demand basis, containing details about leaked information, risks, response recommendations, and remediation guidance. The service aims to reduce Mean Time To Detect (MTTD) and Mean Time To Remediate (MTTR) by enabling early detection and preemptive action against external threats.

Proficio Cyber Exposure Monitoring FAQ

Common questions about Proficio Cyber Exposure Monitoring including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

Proficio Cyber Exposure Monitoring is Monitors external threat exposure including Dark Web, EASM, and digital risks developed by Proficio. It is a Attack Surface solution designed to help security teams with Credential Monitoring, Dark Web Monitoring, Data Breach.

Have more questions? Browse our categories or search for specific tools.

FEATURED

Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools Logo
Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools

Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers

Proton Pass Logo
Proton Pass

Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features

NordVPN Logo
NordVPN

VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection

Mandos Fractional CISO Logo
Mandos Fractional CISO

Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs

Stay Updated with Mandos Brief

Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox

TRENDING CATEGORIES

Digital Forensics and Incident Response
Digital Forensics and Incident Response (DFIR) tools for digital forensic analysis, evidence collection, malware analysis, and cyber incident investigation.
514
Offensive Security
Offensive security tools for penetration testing, red team exercises, exploit development, and ethical hacking activities.
457
Threat Intelligence Platforms
TIP for collecting, analyzing, and sharing cyber threat data, indicators of compromise (IOCs), and threat feeds.
280
Honeypots & Deception
Honeypots and cyber deception solution that simulate vulnerable systems to detect, divert, and analyze attacker activities in real time.
192
Security Information and Event Management
SIEM platforms for centralized security log management, correlation, alerting, and compliance reporting.
148
View All Categories →

POPULAR

RoboShadow Logo
RoboShadow

Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform

13
Cybersec Feeds Logo
Cybersec Feeds

A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.

7
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform Logo
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform

AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance

5
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence Logo
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence

Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure

5
Mandos Brief Logo
Mandos Brief

Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership

5
View Popular Tools →