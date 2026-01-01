ThreatBook Digital Risk Protection Service (DRPS) Description

ThreatBook Digital Risk Protection Service (DRPS) is a managed service that monitors, detects, and removes digital threats targeting brands and organizations. The platform provides 24/7 monitoring across multiple channels including websites, social media platforms, mobile app stores, telecommunications networks, and dark web sources. The service identifies various threat types including phishing websites, rogue mobile applications, fake social media and messaging accounts, fraudulent phone numbers, exposed digital assets such as leaked credentials or source code, and domain-related risks like typosquatting and defacement. Detection capabilities are supported by contextual enrichment that includes domain metadata, hosting information, malware associations, historical behavior patterns, and impersonation similarity scoring. This enrichment aims to reduce false positives and help security teams prioritize genuine threats. The platform includes managed takedown services where ThreatBook's team handles the removal process from detection through completion. Stated response times include initial notification within 2 hours of detection, average takedown of phishing sites and impersonation apps within 48 hours, and social media and telecom fraud within 72 hours on average. The service operates as a SaaS platform and provides incident management support throughout the threat lifecycle.