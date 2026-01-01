Halo Security Dark Web Monitoring
Dark web monitoring service that detects leaked credentials and data breaches.
Halo Security Dark Web Monitoring Description
Halo Security Dark Web Monitoring is a service that continuously scans the dark web to identify compromised credentials, leaked sensitive information, and potential cyber threats targeting an organization. The service monitors selected domain names and alerts users when compromised credentials or company mentions are discovered on the dark web. The platform identifies leaked emails associated with monitored domains, compromised usernames and passwords, and mentions of IP addresses, phone numbers, and personal email addresses. It scans ransomware sites hosted on TOR and Telegram to detect criminal activity targeting the organization. The service provides a cyber risk rating based on darknet intelligence to assess credential exposure and potential cyber incidents. Data is sourced from darknet, deep web, and darknet adjacent sites including Tor, I2P, ZeroNet, and Telegram. The collection methodology combines automated AI and manual collections from darknet marketplaces, forums, authenticated chat rooms, and other sources. The company states that data is ethically sourced and not purchased or illegally obtained. The solution operates as an agentless, production-safe service that requires no installation or configuration. Users receive regular alerts when new records are discovered. The platform includes a dashboard for viewing and filtering data. Pricing is $960 per year or $100 per month for monitoring a full corporate domain or 10 specific IPs, phone numbers, or email addresses.
Halo Security Dark Web Monitoring FAQ
