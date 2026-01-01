CyberXTron DarkFlash Description

CyberXTron DarkFlash is a dark web and deep web monitoring solution that detects and retrieves data breaches across various underground platforms. The platform monitors over 2000 threat actors across darkweb marketplaces, forums, and ransomware sites. The solution uses automated probes to identify breaches and employs a combination of human analysis and AI to reduce false positives. It provides unlimited data retrieval capabilities for leaked information discovered during monitoring activities. DarkFlash monitors multiple types of data exposures including compromised credentials, personally identifiable information (PII), source code leaks on platforms like GitHub and GitLab, private business documents, and cloned credit card details from dark web card shops. The platform offers real-time monitoring and alerting for these various threat categories. The solution aims to help organizations identify when their sensitive data appears on underground forums and marketplaces, enabling them to respond to potential security incidents. It provides coverage across diverse threat actor communities and ransomware-as-a-service operations.