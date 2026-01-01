CyberXTron DarkFlash Logo

CyberXTron DarkFlash

Dark/deep web monitoring for data breaches and credential leaks

Attack Surface
Commercial
Visit website
Claim and verify your listing
0

CyberXTron DarkFlash Description

CyberXTron DarkFlash is a dark web and deep web monitoring solution that detects and retrieves data breaches across various underground platforms. The platform monitors over 2000 threat actors across darkweb marketplaces, forums, and ransomware sites. The solution uses automated probes to identify breaches and employs a combination of human analysis and AI to reduce false positives. It provides unlimited data retrieval capabilities for leaked information discovered during monitoring activities. DarkFlash monitors multiple types of data exposures including compromised credentials, personally identifiable information (PII), source code leaks on platforms like GitHub and GitLab, private business documents, and cloned credit card details from dark web card shops. The platform offers real-time monitoring and alerting for these various threat categories. The solution aims to help organizations identify when their sensitive data appears on underground forums and marketplaces, enabling them to respond to potential security incidents. It provides coverage across diverse threat actor communities and ransomware-as-a-service operations.

CyberXTron DarkFlash FAQ

Common questions about CyberXTron DarkFlash including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

CyberXTron DarkFlash is Dark/deep web monitoring for data breaches and credential leaks developed by CyberXTron. It is a Attack Surface solution designed to help security teams with AI Powered Security, Credential Monitoring, Dark Web Monitoring.

Have more questions? Browse our categories or search for specific tools.

FEATURED

Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools Logo
Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools

Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers

Proton Pass Logo
Proton Pass

Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features

NordVPN Logo
NordVPN

VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection

Mandos Fractional CISO Logo
Mandos Fractional CISO

Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs

Stay Updated with Mandos Brief

Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox

TRENDING CATEGORIES

Digital Forensics and Incident Response
Digital Forensics and Incident Response (DFIR) tools for digital forensic analysis, evidence collection, malware analysis, and cyber incident investigation.
514
Offensive Security
Offensive security tools for penetration testing, red team exercises, exploit development, and ethical hacking activities.
457
Threat Intelligence Platforms
TIP for collecting, analyzing, and sharing cyber threat data, indicators of compromise (IOCs), and threat feeds.
280
Honeypots & Deception
Honeypots and cyber deception solution that simulate vulnerable systems to detect, divert, and analyze attacker activities in real time.
192
Security Information and Event Management
SIEM platforms for centralized security log management, correlation, alerting, and compliance reporting.
148
View All Categories →

POPULAR

RoboShadow Logo
RoboShadow

Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform

13
Cybersec Feeds Logo
Cybersec Feeds

A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.

7
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform Logo
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform

AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance

5
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence Logo
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence

Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure

5
Mandos Brief Logo
Mandos Brief

Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership

5
View Popular Tools →