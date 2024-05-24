CybersecTools API access is now live!Learn More
Outpost24 Digital Risk Protection Logo

Outpost24 Digital Risk Protection

by Outpost24

Modular cyber threat intel platform for external threat detection & monitoring

Attack Surface Commercial
Cloud|SMB, Mid-Market, Enterprise
Dark Web MonitoringDigital Risk ProtectionStixThreat Actors
Visit website
Compare
Compare
0
Explore Attack Surface24 AlternativesCompareStacksMarket MapExplore All Tools
APIBuild market maps, track competitors, monitor vendorsRequest API Access

Outpost24 Digital Risk Protection Description

Outpost24 Digital Risk Protection (DRP) is a modular cyber threat intelligence solution that monitors and detects external threats to organizations. The platform provides coverage across multiple threat vectors through specialized modules including credentials monitoring, data leakage detection, domain protection, dark web monitoring, hacktivism tracking, social media monitoring, and threat intelligence feeds. The solution delivers automated, operational, tactical, and strategic threat intelligence through a centralized platform. It collects data from open, closed, and private sources, with human verification to minimize false positives. The platform includes 13+ years of historical threat data and uses big data analytics to provide context and underlying details for detected threats. The DRP modules are supported by an in-house threat intelligence team called KrakenLabs that provides bespoke threat analysis, reports on threat actor activities, IOCs, vulnerabilities, and TTPs. The platform includes a dynamic risk-scoring system that integrates with vulnerability management programs via API. The solution offers STIX/TAXII integration for threat data sharing and includes plugins for SIEMs, SOAR platforms, and Threat Intelligence Platforms. It features a built-in automation engine for automated response actions and supports MSSP programs with flexible business models. The platform can be combined with External Attack Surface Management for comprehensive attack surface visibility.

Outpost24 Digital Risk Protection FAQ

Common questions about Outpost24 Digital Risk Protection including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

Outpost24 Digital Risk Protection is Modular cyber threat intel platform for external threat detection & monitoring developed by Outpost24. It is a Attack Surface solution designed to help security teams with Dark Web Monitoring, Digital Risk Protection, STIX.

Have more questions? Browse our categories or search for specific tools.

FEATURED

Heeler Application Security Auto-Remediation Logo
Heeler Application Security Auto-Remediation
Application Security
Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools Logo
Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools
Threat Management
Wiz Cloud Logo
Wiz Cloud
Cloud Security
Get Featured

ALTERNATIVES

Anomali Digital Risk Protection Logo
Anomali Digital Risk Protection

Monitors surface, deep, dark web & social media for digital threats & brand risks

0
Dark Web Exposure Test by ImmuniWeb Logo
Dark Web Exposure Test by ImmuniWeb

A free online service that scans the dark web for exposed credentials and sensitive data associated with specific domains or email addresses.

0
Outpost24 Cyber Threat Intelligence Logo
Outpost24 Cyber Threat Intelligence

Modular CTI platform with DRP modules for external threat detection & intel

0
Rapid7 Threat Command Logo
Rapid7 Threat Command

Digital risk protection platform monitoring clear, deep, and dark web threats

0
CyberXTron DarkFlash Logo
CyberXTron DarkFlash

Dark/deep web monitoring for data breaches and credential leaks

0

POPULAR

RoboShadow Logo
RoboShadow
Vulnerability Management
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence Logo
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence
Threat Management
Cybersec Feeds Logo
Cybersec Feeds
Threat Management
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform Logo
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform
Fabric Platform by BlackStork Logo
Fabric Platform by BlackStork
Security Operations
View Popular Tools →

TRENDING CATEGORIES

Digital Forensics and Incident Response
Digital Forensics and Incident Response (DFIR) tools for digital forensic analysis, evidence collection, malware analysis, and cyber incident investigation.
521
Threat Intelligence Platforms
TIP for collecting, analyzing, and sharing cyber threat data, indicators of compromise (IOCs), and threat feeds.
406
Managed Detection and Response
Managed Detection and Response (MDR) services that provide 24/7 threat monitoring, detection, and response capabilities managed by security experts.
297
Multi-Factor Authentication and Single Sign-On
Multi-factor authentication (MFA) and single sign-on (SSO) solutions for secure user authentication and access control.
290
Identity Governance and Administration
Identity Governance and Administration (IGA) platforms for identity lifecycle management, access governance, role management, and compliance reporting.
282
View All Categories →

Stay Updated with Mandos Brief

Get strategic cybersecurity insights in your inbox