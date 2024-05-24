Outpost24 Digital Risk Protection
Outpost24 Digital Risk Protection Description
Outpost24 Digital Risk Protection (DRP) is a modular cyber threat intelligence solution that monitors and detects external threats to organizations. The platform provides coverage across multiple threat vectors through specialized modules including credentials monitoring, data leakage detection, domain protection, dark web monitoring, hacktivism tracking, social media monitoring, and threat intelligence feeds. The solution delivers automated, operational, tactical, and strategic threat intelligence through a centralized platform. It collects data from open, closed, and private sources, with human verification to minimize false positives. The platform includes 13+ years of historical threat data and uses big data analytics to provide context and underlying details for detected threats. The DRP modules are supported by an in-house threat intelligence team called KrakenLabs that provides bespoke threat analysis, reports on threat actor activities, IOCs, vulnerabilities, and TTPs. The platform includes a dynamic risk-scoring system that integrates with vulnerability management programs via API. The solution offers STIX/TAXII integration for threat data sharing and includes plugins for SIEMs, SOAR platforms, and Threat Intelligence Platforms. It features a built-in automation engine for automated response actions and supports MSSP programs with flexible business models. The platform can be combined with External Attack Surface Management for comprehensive attack surface visibility.
