Constella Hunter+ Digital Risk Protection
Digital risk protection platform monitoring surface, deep, and dark web threats
Constella Hunter+ Digital Risk Protection
Digital risk protection platform monitoring surface, deep, and dark web threats
Constella Hunter+ Digital Risk Protection Description
Hunter+ is a digital risk protection platform that provides continuous monitoring of external digital threats across surface, deep, and dark web sources. The platform monitors executives, employees, and brand assets across 53 languages and 125 countries, tracking social media, illicit marketplaces, and threat actor forums. The platform detects leaked credentials, personal data exposures, impersonation attempts, infostealer infections, phishing campaigns, and cybercriminal activity. It identifies fake executive profiles, fraudulent domains, brand abuse, disinformation campaigns, insider threats, and geopolitical risks. Hunter+ utilizes a data lake containing over 230 billion identity records to map threat actors and track compromised credentials, stolen financial data, and emerging cyber threats. The platform correlates exposed data to potential security breaches to support investigations. The platform provides real-time alerts and context-rich intelligence to security teams. It supports automated takedown requests for fraudulent sites and impersonations. The platform offers modular protection that can be tailored for executives, key personnel, and brand assets with customizable threat models that adapt to internal security policies and industry-specific risks.
Constella Hunter+ Digital Risk Protection FAQ
Common questions about Constella Hunter+ Digital Risk Protection including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
Constella Hunter+ Digital Risk Protection is Digital risk protection platform monitoring surface, deep, and dark web threats developed by Constella Intelligence. It is a Attack Surface solution designed to help security teams with Brand Protection, Credential Monitoring, Dark Web Monitoring.
FEATURED
Fix-first AppSec powered by agentic remediation, covering SCA, SAST & secrets.
Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers
Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features
Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs
POPULAR
Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform
Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure
A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.
AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance
Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership
TRENDING CATEGORIES
Stay Updated with Mandos Brief
Get strategic cybersecurity insights in your inbox