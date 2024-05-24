Constella Hunter+ Digital Risk Protection Description

Hunter+ is a digital risk protection platform that provides continuous monitoring of external digital threats across surface, deep, and dark web sources. The platform monitors executives, employees, and brand assets across 53 languages and 125 countries, tracking social media, illicit marketplaces, and threat actor forums. The platform detects leaked credentials, personal data exposures, impersonation attempts, infostealer infections, phishing campaigns, and cybercriminal activity. It identifies fake executive profiles, fraudulent domains, brand abuse, disinformation campaigns, insider threats, and geopolitical risks. Hunter+ utilizes a data lake containing over 230 billion identity records to map threat actors and track compromised credentials, stolen financial data, and emerging cyber threats. The platform correlates exposed data to potential security breaches to support investigations. The platform provides real-time alerts and context-rich intelligence to security teams. It supports automated takedown requests for fraudulent sites and impersonations. The platform offers modular protection that can be tailored for executives, key personnel, and brand assets with customizable threat models that adapt to internal security policies and industry-specific risks.