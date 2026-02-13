Netcraft Deep and Dark Web Protection Description

Netcraft Deep and Dark Web Protection is a monitoring service that provides visibility into underground criminal environments to detect threats targeting organizations and their customers. The platform continuously searches deep and dark web resources for compromised information based on custom logic configured around brand-specific requirements. The service analyzes various types of compromised data including card numbers, bank account information, login credentials, API keys, email addresses, cryptocurrency addresses, phone numbers, IP addresses, Social Security numbers, National Insurance numbers, URLs, and mentions of brands, executives, and products. The platform delivers focused alerts based on client-specific rules and logic to reduce manual analysis work. It enables security teams to identify compromised credentials and sensitive financial data to prevent account takeovers, financial fraud, identity theft, and reputational damage. The service integrates with Netcraft's takedown capabilities to remove stolen credentials and data when possible. Intelligence gathered from deep and dark web monitoring is mapped to existing security playbooks to enable quick action by security teams.