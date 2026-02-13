Monitors deep and dark web for compromised credentials and brand threats
Monitors deep and dark web for compromised credentials and brand threats
Netcraft Deep and Dark Web Protection is a monitoring service that provides visibility into underground criminal environments to detect threats targeting organizations and their customers. The platform continuously searches deep and dark web resources for compromised information based on custom logic configured around brand-specific requirements. The service analyzes various types of compromised data including card numbers, bank account information, login credentials, API keys, email addresses, cryptocurrency addresses, phone numbers, IP addresses, Social Security numbers, National Insurance numbers, URLs, and mentions of brands, executives, and products. The platform delivers focused alerts based on client-specific rules and logic to reduce manual analysis work. It enables security teams to identify compromised credentials and sensitive financial data to prevent account takeovers, financial fraud, identity theft, and reputational damage. The service integrates with Netcraft's takedown capabilities to remove stolen credentials and data when possible. Intelligence gathered from deep and dark web monitoring is mapped to existing security playbooks to enable quick action by security teams.
Common questions about Netcraft Deep and Dark Web Protection including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
Netcraft Deep and Dark Web Protection is Monitors deep and dark web for compromised credentials and brand threats, developed by netcraft. It is a Attack Surface solution designed to help security teams with Dark Web Monitoring, Digital Risk Protection, Data Breach.
Netcraft Deep and Dark Web Protection offers the following core capabilities:
Netcraft Deep and Dark Web Protection is deployed as a cloud solution, suited to mid-market, enterprise organizations looking to operationalize attack surface. The commercial offering is positioned for production security operations with vendor support and SLAs.
Netcraft Deep and Dark Web Protection is built for security teams handling Dark Web Monitoring, Digital Risk Protection, Data Breach, Takedown. It supports workflows including deep and dark web monitoring for compromised data, detection of compromised credentials and financial data, brand and executive mention monitoring. Teams typically adopt Netcraft Deep and Dark Web Protection when they need to attack surface capabilities integrated into their existing stack. Explore similar tools at https://cybersectools.com/alternatives/netcraft-deep-and-dark-web-protection
Netcraft Deep and Dark Web Protection is a commercial Attack Surface solution. For detailed pricing information, visit https://www.netcraft.com/platform/threat-detection-and-takedown/deep-and-dark-web-monitoring or contact netcraft directly.
Popular alternatives to Netcraft Deep and Dark Web Protection include:
Compare all Netcraft Deep and Dark Web Protection alternatives at https://cybersectools.com/alternatives/netcraft-deep-and-dark-web-protection
Netcraft Deep and Dark Web Protection is for security teams and organizations that need Dark Web Monitoring, Digital Risk Protection, Data Breach, Takedown. It's particularly suitable for enterprises requiring robust, commercial-grade security capabilities. Other Attack Surface tools can be found at https://cybersectools.com/categories/attack-surface
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