ZeroFox Description

ZeroFox is an external cybersecurity platform that provides threat intelligence, protection, and response capabilities across the surface, deep, and dark web. The platform monitors millions of content sources to identify and alert on digital risks targeting organizations. The platform includes external attack surface management capabilities that automatically discover internet-facing assets including domains, subdomains, IP addresses, software, security certificates, and services. It continuously correlates exposures to assets by risk level and exposure type. ZeroFox offers brand and domain protection, executive and identity protection, social media monitoring, mobile app security, payment card monitoring, and third-party brand protection. The platform detects impersonations, phishing attempts, and fraud across digital channels. Dark web monitoring capabilities track data leakage and provide intelligence on threat actors. The platform includes a cyber intelligence graph, intelligence search and feeds, physical security intelligence, and access to dedicated threat analysts. The platform provides managed takedown services that remove malicious content across social networks, mobile app stores, and domains. It includes automated blocking actions and inline post moderation for company-owned accounts. Takedown requests are submitted via API and email to global disruption partners. ZeroFox includes a 24/7 managed SOC service that reviews, validates, and escalates priority alerts. On-demand services include external assessments, threat hunting, investigations, threat actor engagement, UDRP remediation, incident readiness, and ransomware recovery support.