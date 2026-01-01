Constella Identity Theft Monitoring API Description

Constella Identity Theft Monitoring API is an identity monitoring solution that tracks exposed personal information across the surface web, deep web, and dark web. The API monitors over 230 billion identity attributes spanning 125 countries and 53 languages. The solution detects 40+ types of exposed personal information including passwords, bank cards, driver licenses, and Social Security Numbers. It monitors multiple data sources including social media, forums, blogs, file-sharing platforms, phishing campaigns, and botnet malware. The API provides real-time alerts in 30+ languages when compromised credentials or personal data are detected. It uses machine learning to analyze breached records and deliver actionable insights. The system operates using hashed data to preserve privacy, with no clear text personally identifiable information stored or processed. Monitoring capabilities include account takeover detection, password monitoring, domain monitoring for business-related data exposure, and phishing/botnet monitoring. The API is designed for scalability to support millions of users globally. The solution includes built-in compliance support for GDPR, SOC 2, and PCI standards. Target use cases include identity theft and credit protection services, retail and consumer services, cybersecurity providers, government and law enforcement, and financial services.