Styx Data Leakage Description

Styx Data Leakage is a digital risk protection platform that monitors for exposed sensitive information across the surface web, deep web, and dark web. The platform continuously scans dark web forums, paste sites, hacker marketplaces, and criminal networks to detect leaked credentials, corporate documents, and other sensitive company data. The system monitors for compromised employee, executive, and customer credentials in breach dumps and marketplaces, providing alerts before they can be used in account takeovers or phishing attacks. It tracks dark web forums and marketplaces where stolen documents, financial data, and corporate access are traded, uncovering mentions of brands, employees, or sensitive data being sold or targeted. The platform detects leaked proprietary code, confidential business files, and sensitive infrastructure data including internal configurations, VPN information, and credentials. It monitors cloud storage for exposed customer records and internal business files, providing visibility into breach sources, timelines, and data types involved. Credit card fraud monitoring capabilities track stolen credit card numbers tied to brands, customers, or platforms across dark web marketplaces. The system identifies insider threats, misdirected uploads, and risky disclosures that could aid attackers. Real-time alerts enable organizations to act quickly to reset access, mitigate risk, notify stakeholders, and coordinate with hosting providers for data removal where possible.