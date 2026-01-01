LMNTRIX Recon™ Logo

Deep & dark web monitoring service for threat detection and data exposure alerts

LMNTRIX Recon™ Description

LMNTRIX Recon is an external threat monitoring service that provides visibility into deep and dark web sources to identify data exposures, stolen credentials, and adversarial activity targeting organizations. The service monitors underground forums, marketplaces, social channels, and hidden networks including Tor, I2P, and IRC channels. The platform combines automated intelligence gathering with analyst-driven validation to deliver alerts on credential leaks, phishing infrastructure, brand impersonation, and threat actor interest. Monitoring covers paste sites, breached databases, BitTorrent, file-sharing platforms, and social media for data leaks. LMNTRIX Recon operates as a subscription feature integrated into the LMNTRIX XDR platform. The service includes monitoring for compromised credentials, brand and domain protection, third-party risk visibility, and threat actor monitoring. All alerts undergo human review before delivery and are enriched with threat context and metadata. The platform maintains a database of over 16 billion email addresses, 900+ million documents, 250 million crypto wallets, and tracks 13 million compromised machines. It supports 47 languages and provides monitoring across 665 million unique Tor pages, IRC records, I2P pages, Telegram groups, and encrypted chat platforms. Subscription tiers range from Basic (5 keywords, 10 monthly queries) to Platinum (unlimited keywords and queries), with options for both credential-only monitoring and comprehensive premium monitoring covering security, legal compliance, and reputation management use cases.

LMNTRIX Recon™ is Deep & dark web monitoring service for threat detection and data exposure alerts developed by LMNTRIX. It is a Attack Surface solution designed to help security teams with Brand Protection, Credential Monitoring, Dark Web Monitoring.

