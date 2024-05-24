Outtake OSINT Description

Outtake OSINT is a digital risk protection platform that uses AI agents to continuously monitor and analyze threats across the open web. The platform collects and analyzes multiple media types including text, images, video, and audio from social media platforms, forums, and other open sources. The platform provides automated intelligence collection that operates continuously, scanning for early signals of risk without manual intervention. It analyzes content at internet scale to surface hidden signals and cluster related threats beyond what keyword-based monitoring can detect. Key capabilities include narrative monitoring to track emerging threat narratives and force protection campaigns, open source threat discovery across social platforms and forums, location-based risk intelligence that maps digital chatter to physical locations for executive and facility threat assessment, and third-party risk monitoring for vendors, partners, and acquisition targets. The platform delivers intelligence through customized digests sent directly to email or collaboration tools. These digests distill millions of signals into prioritized summaries tailored to specific security priorities. The system is designed to reduce false positives and manual triage work that traditional OSINT workflows require.