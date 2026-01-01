Flare Threat Exposure Management
Flare Threat Exposure Management is a platform that monitors dark web and clear web sources to identify when organizational data, credentials, or infrastructure appear in unauthorized locations. The platform provides coverage across dark web forums, marketplaces, blogs, Telegram channels, paste sites, and ransomware leak sites. The platform monitors for leaked credentials, stealer logs, exposed API keys, reused passwords, and compromised enterprise identities. It includes a global search capability that provides access to archived dark web data spanning multiple years. The platform can identify look-alike domains and applications impersonating brands, and detect third-party vendors that have exposed organizational data. Flare includes automated remediation capabilities through integrations with identity management systems to revoke compromised credentials. The platform features a 5-point scoring system for prioritizing data leaks and exposures. It uses generative AI through a feature called Threat Flow to aggregate dark web discussions across multiple languages into actionable intelligence reports. The platform supports monitoring across 58,000+ Telegram channels and hundreds of dark web forums. It provides APIs and SDKs for integration with SIEM, TIP, and SOAR platforms. The platform is designed for security operations teams, threat intelligence analysts, fraud teams, and security service providers.
