LastPass Dark Web Monitoring Logo

LastPass Dark Web Monitoring

by LastPass

Monitors dark web for compromised credentials and alerts users in real-time

Attack Surface Commercial
Cloud|Startup, SMB, Mid-Market, Enterprise
Data BreachPassword ManagementPasswordsPii
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LastPass Dark Web Monitoring Description

LastPass Dark Web Monitoring is a security feature that monitors the dark web for compromised user credentials and personal information. The service operates continuously, checking monitored email addresses against a database of breached credentials maintained by LastPass's partners. When a user's information is detected on the dark web or in data breach databases, the system sends immediate notifications to alert them of the compromise. Users can configure which email addresses to monitor through the LastPass vault's security dashboard. Business administrators can enable the feature for employees through account policies. The service checks for various types of personally identifiable information that may have been exposed through data breaches, including email addresses and associated credentials. Upon receiving an alert, users are advised to immediately change passwords for affected accounts to prevent potential identity theft or unauthorized access. The feature is available for both personal and business LastPass plans. It integrates with LastPass's broader security ecosystem, including the password generator and security dashboard, to provide recommendations for improving password strength and eliminating password reuse across accounts.

LastPass Dark Web Monitoring FAQ

Common questions about LastPass Dark Web Monitoring including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

LastPass Dark Web Monitoring is Monitors dark web for compromised credentials and alerts users in real-time developed by LastPass. It is a Attack Surface solution designed to help security teams with Data Breach, Password Management, Passwords.

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