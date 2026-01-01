Resolver VIP Wellbeing Description

Resolver VIP Wellbeing is a managed service that monitors and protects high-profile individuals from online abuse and threats across social media platforms. The service operates continuously with 24/7 monitoring capabilities. The platform detects and classifies harmful content across 100+ risk types, including cyberbullying, trolling, doxing, hate speech, disclosure of personal information, profanity, and other abusive content directed at VIPs. Detection capabilities identify potential physical threats and provide real-time alerts to security teams. The service includes analyst support that monitors social media pages and shields individuals from harmful content. Reports provide sentiment analysis, volume metrics, and risk insights to assess threats against protected individuals. The platform supports 50+ languages for global coverage. The solution focuses on event-centric risk mitigation and provides escalation workflows for responding to detected threats. User-generated content data is analyzed to provide intelligence on the threat landscape facing protected individuals. The service is delivered as a fully managed offering where Resolver handles the monitoring, detection, and alerting operations on behalf of client organizations.