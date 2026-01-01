Resolver VIP Wellbeing
Monitors social media for online abuse and threats targeting VIPs and executives
Resolver VIP Wellbeing
Monitors social media for online abuse and threats targeting VIPs and executives
Resolver VIP Wellbeing Description
Resolver VIP Wellbeing is a managed service that monitors and protects high-profile individuals from online abuse and threats across social media platforms. The service operates continuously with 24/7 monitoring capabilities. The platform detects and classifies harmful content across 100+ risk types, including cyberbullying, trolling, doxing, hate speech, disclosure of personal information, profanity, and other abusive content directed at VIPs. Detection capabilities identify potential physical threats and provide real-time alerts to security teams. The service includes analyst support that monitors social media pages and shields individuals from harmful content. Reports provide sentiment analysis, volume metrics, and risk insights to assess threats against protected individuals. The platform supports 50+ languages for global coverage. The solution focuses on event-centric risk mitigation and provides escalation workflows for responding to detected threats. User-generated content data is analyzed to provide intelligence on the threat landscape facing protected individuals. The service is delivered as a fully managed offering where Resolver handles the monitoring, detection, and alerting operations on behalf of client organizations.
Resolver VIP Wellbeing FAQ
Common questions about Resolver VIP Wellbeing including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
Resolver VIP Wellbeing is Monitors social media for online abuse and threats targeting VIPs and executives developed by Resolver. It is a Attack Surface solution designed to help security teams with Brand Protection, Digital Risk Protection, Executive Protection.
FEATURED
Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers
Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features
VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection
Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs
Stay Updated with Mandos Brief
Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox
TRENDING CATEGORIES
POPULAR
Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform
A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.
AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance
Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure
Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership