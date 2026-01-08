Foresiet Xtreme Logo

Foresiet Xtreme

AI-driven digital risk protection platform with real-time monitoring

Attack Surface
Commercial
Visit website
Claim and verify your listing
0
Nikoloz Kokhreidze
Nikoloz Kokhreidze

Founder & Fractional CISO

Not sure if Foresiet Xtreme is right for your team?

Book a 60-minute strategy call with Nikoloz. You will get a clear roadmap to evaluate products and make a decision.

Align tool selection with your actual business goals

Right-sized for your stage (not enterprise bloat)

Not 47 options, exactly 3 that fit your needs

Stop researching, start deciding

Questions that reveal if the tool actually works

Most companies never ask these

The costs vendors hide in contracts

How to uncover real Total Cost of Ownerhship before signing

Book Session

Foresiet Xtreme Description

Foresiet Xtreme is a digital risk protection platform that provides continuous monitoring and automated threat detection across an organization's digital ecosystem. The platform includes Risk-Infused Threat Intelligence (RITI), which integrates threat detection, risk calibration, and simulation to align threat data with attack paths and business priorities. The platform offers multiple security capabilities including digital risk rating that calculates risk scores for organizations and third-party vendors, brand protection to identify fraud and impersonation attempts, and dark web monitoring to detect leaked credentials and personally identifiable information. It includes attack surface management to discover and monitor internet-facing assets including shadow IT and misconfigured systems. Additional features include threat intelligence for real-time insights into data breaches and phishing attacks, third-party risk assessment for evaluating vendor cybersecurity, anti-phishing capabilities using AI and behavioral analysis, and compliance assessment for alignment with standards like GDPR, ISO, and PCI-DSS. The platform uses AI and machine learning for predictive intelligence and automated response workflows. It provides 24/7 monitoring with alerts and is designed for instant deployment with plug-and-play integration. The system includes self-healing capabilities that adapt to new threats automatically.

Foresiet Xtreme FAQ

Common questions about Foresiet Xtreme including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

Foresiet Xtreme is AI-driven digital risk protection platform with real-time monitoring developed by Foresiet. It is a Attack Surface solution designed to help security teams with AI Powered Security, Attack Surface Mapping, Brand Protection.

Have more questions? Browse our categories or search for specific tools.

FEATURED

Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools Logo
Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools

Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers

Proton Pass Logo
Proton Pass

Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features

Mandos Fractional CISO Logo
Mandos Fractional CISO

Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs

Stay Updated with Mandos Brief

Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox

TRENDING CATEGORIES

Digital Forensics and Incident Response
Digital Forensics and Incident Response (DFIR) tools for digital forensic analysis, evidence collection, malware analysis, and cyber incident investigation.
513
Offensive Security
Offensive security tools for penetration testing, red team exercises, exploit development, and ethical hacking activities.
458
Threat Intelligence Platforms
TIP for collecting, analyzing, and sharing cyber threat data, indicators of compromise (IOCs), and threat feeds.
286
Honeypots & Deception
Honeypots and cyber deception solution that simulate vulnerable systems to detect, divert, and analyze attacker activities in real time.
193
Security Information and Event Management
SIEM platforms for centralized security log management, correlation, alerting, and compliance reporting.
148
View All Categories →

POPULAR

RoboShadow Logo
RoboShadow

Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform

13
Cybersec Feeds Logo
Cybersec Feeds

A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.

7
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform Logo
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform

AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance

5
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence Logo
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence

Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure

5
Mandos Brief Logo
Mandos Brief

Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership

5
View Popular Tools →