Foresiet Xtreme Description

Foresiet Xtreme is a digital risk protection platform that provides continuous monitoring and automated threat detection across an organization's digital ecosystem. The platform includes Risk-Infused Threat Intelligence (RITI), which integrates threat detection, risk calibration, and simulation to align threat data with attack paths and business priorities. The platform offers multiple security capabilities including digital risk rating that calculates risk scores for organizations and third-party vendors, brand protection to identify fraud and impersonation attempts, and dark web monitoring to detect leaked credentials and personally identifiable information. It includes attack surface management to discover and monitor internet-facing assets including shadow IT and misconfigured systems. Additional features include threat intelligence for real-time insights into data breaches and phishing attacks, third-party risk assessment for evaluating vendor cybersecurity, anti-phishing capabilities using AI and behavioral analysis, and compliance assessment for alignment with standards like GDPR, ISO, and PCI-DSS. The platform uses AI and machine learning for predictive intelligence and automated response workflows. It provides 24/7 monitoring with alerts and is designed for instant deployment with plug-and-play integration. The system includes self-healing capabilities that adapt to new threats automatically.