GroupSense Digital Risk Protection is a platform that monitors deep web, dark web, and surface web sources to detect exposure of sensitive organizational data, privileged users, critical systems, and IT infrastructure. The platform includes Tracelight, a proprietary intelligence platform that provides security analysts with filtered threat data from deep and dark web sources. The service offers multiple monitoring modules including DarkRecon for monitoring web sources to detect data exposure, BreachRecon for third-party data breach monitoring affecting employee credentials, AllyRecon for assessing third-party risk and security posture, and VIPRecon for digital risk monitoring of key personnel across social media and web sources. The platform provides curated threat intelligence with tailored recommendations to help organizations prioritize cyber threats based on risk level. Services include dark web monitoring, threat intelligence as a service, threat investigations, ransomware readiness assessments and negotiation services, third-party risk assessments, social media monitoring, brand protection, and fraud and cybercrime monitoring. The solution focuses on attack surface management and external risk introduced through extended attack surfaces, providing visibility across organizational digital footprints to enable proactive threat detection and response.

