CloudSEK SVigil
Digital risk protection platform for threat monitoring and intelligence
CloudSEK SVigil
Digital risk protection platform for threat monitoring and intelligence
CloudSEK SVigil Description
CloudSEK SVigil is a digital risk protection platform that monitors and analyzes threats across digital channels. The platform provides organizations with visibility into external threats and risks that could impact their security posture. SVigil monitors various digital sources to identify potential security threats, brand abuse, data leaks, and other risks that exist outside the traditional network perimeter. The platform collects and analyzes threat intelligence data to help security teams understand their external attack surface. The solution is designed to help organizations detect and respond to digital risks including phishing campaigns, brand impersonation, credential leaks, and other threats that originate from external sources. SVigil provides monitoring capabilities across multiple digital channels to identify threats before they can impact the organization. CloudSEK offers SVigil as part of their cybersecurity portfolio focused on predictive threat intelligence and digital risk protection. The platform aims to provide security teams with actionable intelligence about external threats and vulnerabilities that could be exploited by threat actors.
CloudSEK SVigil FAQ
Common questions about CloudSEK SVigil including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
CloudSEK SVigil is Digital risk protection platform for threat monitoring and intelligence developed by CloudSEK. It is a Attack Surface solution designed to help security teams with Attack Surface Mapping, Brand Protection, Credential Monitoring.
FEATURED
Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers
Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features
VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection
Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs
Stay Updated with Mandos Brief
Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox
TRENDING CATEGORIES
POPULAR
Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform
A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.
AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance
Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure
Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership