QuoIntelligence Digital Risk Protection Logo

QuoIntelligence Digital Risk Protection

DRP service monitoring brand threats, data leaks, and supply chain risks

Attack Surface
Commercial
Visit website
Claim and verify your listing
0

QuoIntelligence Digital Risk Protection Description

QuoIntelligence Digital Risk Protection is a service that monitors and detects digital threats across multiple channels including the dark web, marketplaces, forums, and instant messaging applications. The service collects and aggregates data from open and closed sources to identify risks related to brand protection, data leaks, and supply chain security. The platform monitors for leaked employee and client credentials, personally identifiable information, and exposed IT assets. It provides detection and takedown capabilities for domains and social media accounts that impersonate brands or abuse trademarks. The service includes supply chain monitoring to track supplier mentions and potential risks. The solution uses AI and machine learning to process data and identify relevant incidents, with analyst review to reduce false positives. It provides alerts through the Mercury platform, which offers customizable dashboards and incident management capabilities. The service maps threats to MITRE ATT&CK techniques and provides validated indicators of compromise. QuoIntelligence integrates geopolitical analysis into threat intelligence, examining economic, social, and geopolitical contexts alongside technical indicators. The platform is built on European sovereign AI technology and complies with European data governance standards. Services include data leak monitoring, social media monitoring, external attack surface monitoring, marketplace monitoring, vulnerability intelligence, and supply chain risk assessment.

QuoIntelligence Digital Risk Protection FAQ

Common questions about QuoIntelligence Digital Risk Protection including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

QuoIntelligence Digital Risk Protection is DRP service monitoring brand threats, data leaks, and supply chain risks developed by QuoIntelligence. It is a Attack Surface solution designed to help security teams with AI Powered Security, Attack Surface Mapping, Brand Protection.

Have more questions? Browse our categories or search for specific tools.

FEATURED

Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools Logo
Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools

Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers

Proton Pass Logo
Proton Pass

Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features

NordVPN Logo
NordVPN

VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection

Mandos Fractional CISO Logo
Mandos Fractional CISO

Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs

Stay Updated with Mandos Brief

Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox

TRENDING CATEGORIES

Digital Forensics and Incident Response
Digital Forensics and Incident Response (DFIR) tools for digital forensic analysis, evidence collection, malware analysis, and cyber incident investigation.
514
Offensive Security
Offensive security tools for penetration testing, red team exercises, exploit development, and ethical hacking activities.
457
Threat Intelligence Platforms
TIP for collecting, analyzing, and sharing cyber threat data, indicators of compromise (IOCs), and threat feeds.
280
Honeypots & Deception
Honeypots and cyber deception solution that simulate vulnerable systems to detect, divert, and analyze attacker activities in real time.
192
Security Information and Event Management
SIEM platforms for centralized security log management, correlation, alerting, and compliance reporting.
148
View All Categories →

POPULAR

RoboShadow Logo
RoboShadow

Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform

13
Cybersec Feeds Logo
Cybersec Feeds

A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.

7
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform Logo
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform

AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance

5
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence Logo
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence

Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure

5
Mandos Brief Logo
Mandos Brief

Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership

5
View Popular Tools →