QuoIntelligence Digital Risk Protection
QuoIntelligence Digital Risk Protection
QuoIntelligence Digital Risk Protection Description
QuoIntelligence Digital Risk Protection is a service that monitors and detects digital threats across multiple channels including the dark web, marketplaces, forums, and instant messaging applications. The service collects and aggregates data from open and closed sources to identify risks related to brand protection, data leaks, and supply chain security. The platform monitors for leaked employee and client credentials, personally identifiable information, and exposed IT assets. It provides detection and takedown capabilities for domains and social media accounts that impersonate brands or abuse trademarks. The service includes supply chain monitoring to track supplier mentions and potential risks. The solution uses AI and machine learning to process data and identify relevant incidents, with analyst review to reduce false positives. It provides alerts through the Mercury platform, which offers customizable dashboards and incident management capabilities. The service maps threats to MITRE ATT&CK techniques and provides validated indicators of compromise. QuoIntelligence integrates geopolitical analysis into threat intelligence, examining economic, social, and geopolitical contexts alongside technical indicators. The platform is built on European sovereign AI technology and complies with European data governance standards. Services include data leak monitoring, social media monitoring, external attack surface monitoring, marketplace monitoring, vulnerability intelligence, and supply chain risk assessment.
