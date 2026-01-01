Styx Intelligence Styxview Platform Logo

Styx Intelligence Styxview Platform

AI-powered platform for brand protection, executive protection, and threat intel

Attack Surface
Commercial
Visit website
Claim and verify your listing
0

Styx Intelligence Styxview Platform Description

Styx Intelligence Styxview Platform is a digital risk protection service that monitors and mitigates external cyber threats targeting brands, executives, and infrastructure. The platform provides brand protection capabilities including detection of fake social media accounts, phishing domains, and unauthorized brand usage across digital channels. The service includes executive protection features that monitor for fake executive profiles, leaked personal data, and phishing attempts targeting leadership. Dark web monitoring capabilities detect leaked credentials, abused brand assets, and cybercriminal discussions across dark and deep web marketplaces and forums. The platform offers attack surface management to identify digital footprints, detect vulnerabilities, and secure misconfigured or exposed assets. Third-party risk management functionality assesses vendor security risks, compliance gaps, and data breaches to address supply chain security concerns. Additional capabilities include automated takedown services for removing fake websites, fraudulent ads, and social media impersonations through automated submission and real-time tracking. The platform provides threat intelligence by tracking emerging cyber threats and monitoring hacker forums. Social media monitoring tracks brand mentions, sentiment, and misinformation across platforms in real time. The platform includes a Digital Risk Score (DRS) feature that quantifies and prioritizes brand threats with a dynamic risk score to help organizations focus on critical vulnerabilities. The service is recognized by Gartner as a Digital Risk Protection Services (DRPS) provider.

Styx Intelligence Styxview Platform FAQ

Common questions about Styx Intelligence Styxview Platform including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

Styx Intelligence Styxview Platform is AI-powered platform for brand protection, executive protection, and threat intel developed by Styx Intelligence. It is a Attack Surface solution designed to help security teams with AI Powered Security, Attack Surface Mapping, Brand Protection.

Have more questions? Browse our categories or search for specific tools.

FEATURED

Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools Logo
Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools

Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers

Proton Pass Logo
Proton Pass

Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features

NordVPN Logo
NordVPN

VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection

Mandos Fractional CISO Logo
Mandos Fractional CISO

Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs

Stay Updated with Mandos Brief

Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox

TRENDING CATEGORIES

Digital Forensics and Incident Response
Digital Forensics and Incident Response (DFIR) tools for digital forensic analysis, evidence collection, malware analysis, and cyber incident investigation.
514
Offensive Security
Offensive security tools for penetration testing, red team exercises, exploit development, and ethical hacking activities.
457
Threat Intelligence Platforms
TIP for collecting, analyzing, and sharing cyber threat data, indicators of compromise (IOCs), and threat feeds.
280
Honeypots & Deception
Honeypots and cyber deception solution that simulate vulnerable systems to detect, divert, and analyze attacker activities in real time.
192
Security Information and Event Management
SIEM platforms for centralized security log management, correlation, alerting, and compliance reporting.
148
View All Categories →

POPULAR

RoboShadow Logo
RoboShadow

Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform

13
Cybersec Feeds Logo
Cybersec Feeds

A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.

7
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform Logo
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform

AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance

5
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence Logo
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence

Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure

5
Mandos Brief Logo
Mandos Brief

Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership

5
View Popular Tools →