Styx Intelligence Styxview Platform
Styx Intelligence Styxview Platform Description
Styx Intelligence Styxview Platform is a digital risk protection service that monitors and mitigates external cyber threats targeting brands, executives, and infrastructure. The platform provides brand protection capabilities including detection of fake social media accounts, phishing domains, and unauthorized brand usage across digital channels. The service includes executive protection features that monitor for fake executive profiles, leaked personal data, and phishing attempts targeting leadership. Dark web monitoring capabilities detect leaked credentials, abused brand assets, and cybercriminal discussions across dark and deep web marketplaces and forums. The platform offers attack surface management to identify digital footprints, detect vulnerabilities, and secure misconfigured or exposed assets. Third-party risk management functionality assesses vendor security risks, compliance gaps, and data breaches to address supply chain security concerns. Additional capabilities include automated takedown services for removing fake websites, fraudulent ads, and social media impersonations through automated submission and real-time tracking. The platform provides threat intelligence by tracking emerging cyber threats and monitoring hacker forums. Social media monitoring tracks brand mentions, sentiment, and misinformation across platforms in real time. The platform includes a Digital Risk Score (DRS) feature that quantifies and prioritizes brand threats with a dynamic risk score to help organizations focus on critical vulnerabilities. The service is recognized by Gartner as a Digital Risk Protection Services (DRPS) provider.
