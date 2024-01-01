Python tool for monitoring user-select APIs in Android apps using Frida.
Dehashed is a data-mining and deep web asset search engine that provides breach analysis and prevention services, working with high-profile companies and law enforcement agencies to make users aware of breaches that affect them. The platform contributes to fellow breach analytic services and ensures customers' information is not disclosed without consent. It also provides data to other services with better customer outreach. Dehashed is committed to preventing abuse and takes measures to ensure users comply with its terms of service.
A cross-platform software library for interacting with iOS devices without jailbreaking.
Verify scripts and executables to mitigate chain of supply attacks.
StringSifter is a machine learning tool for automatically ranking strings for malware analysis.
GridPot is a cybersecurity tool that integrates GridLAB-D, Conpot, and libiec61850 to simulate and detect attacks on industrial control systems (ICS).
Practical security policy enforcement for Android apps via bytecode rewriting and in-place reference monitor.