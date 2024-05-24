HUMAN Transaction Abuse Description

HUMAN Transaction Abuse is a fraud prevention solution that protects against automated and human-led transaction fraud. The platform defends against carding attacks, scalping bots, inventory hoarding, and fraudulent transactions occurring within user accounts and on guest checkout pages. The solution uses machine learning and behavioral analysis to detect and mitigate fraudulent activity. It evaluates user activity within accounts to identify signs of compromise and enables remediation before transaction fraud occurs. The platform provides visibility into distinct bot attack paths and changing attack behaviors. Transaction Abuse includes frictionless verification challenges through Precheck and Human Challenge features that block bots at the edge without impacting legitimate users. Organizations can configure customizable actions including hard blocks, soft mitigation, and triggering internal workflows based on detected threats. The solution operates with low-latency technology to minimize impact on customer experience while blocking sophisticated bots before they reach application servers. This approach helps reduce chargebacks, minimize financial losses, optimize infrastructure costs, and preserve bandwidth. The platform is backed by the Satori Threat Intelligence and Research Team which provides ongoing threat intelligence and research.