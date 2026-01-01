Axur Data Leak Detection
Axur Data Leak Detection Description
Axur Data Leak Detection is a digital risk protection platform that monitors for data leaks and credential exposure across the Surface, Deep, and Dark Web. The platform maintains a database of over 17 billion unique credentials with more than 1 billion new credentials added monthly. The solution monitors multiple types of data exposure including corporate credentials, customer credentials, infostealer-compromised credentials, code secrets leaked on repositories like GitHub, sensitive data, and credit card exposure for both issuers and applications. It provides tracking and historical access to exposed organizational credentials and enables rapid detection and response to customer credential exposure. The platform monitors darknet markets and Deep & Dark Web channels to identify data breaches and organizational data being sold. It includes API access to a global database of exposed credit cards for transaction security validation. The solution correlates billions of records using automation and intelligence to deliver verified and relevant alerts while filtering false positives. Axur Data Leak Detection can detect organizational data exposed through third-party vendors and partners. The platform provides instant alerts with detailed information about leaks and supports immediate response actions such as enforcing password resets and restricting activities.
