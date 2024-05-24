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Looking for alternatives to OpenText Threat Detection? Multi-layered threat detection platform with EDR, DNS filtering, and MDR Browse 12 similar Security Operations tools below, compare features side-by-side, and find the best fit for your security stack.
24/7 managed detection and response service for Microsoft 365 environments
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Fully managed EPP+EDR service with deep learning prevention and 24/7 SOC.
24x7x365 MDR service with expert-led threat monitoring and remediation
Managed service providing expert threat detection, analysis, and response
MDR service providing 24/7 threat detection and response with security experts
MDR service layered on Palo Alto Cortex XDR for alert resolution and breach prevention.
24x7 managed SOC service using CrowdStrike Falcon for MDR/XDR coverage.
Managed cybersecurity platform with threat detection, EDR/XDR, and email security.
Managed SOC platform with SIEM, EDR, SOAR, CTI, and 24/7 threat detection.
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