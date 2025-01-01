Loading...
Digital Risk Protection (DRP) solutions that track external threats, data breaches, and security exposures across the internet and dark web.
Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features
VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection
Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to accelerate sales and compliance
A digital risk protection platform that monitors clear, deep, and dark web environments to identify and remediate external threats targeting organizations.
A digital risk monitoring platform that provides automated security posture assessment, threat intelligence, and continuous monitoring of enterprise digital assets across multiple risk vectors.
GroupSense Digital Risk Protection Services provides curated threat intelligence and attack surface monitoring through their Tracelight platform to help organizations prioritize and mitigate cyber threats.
A digital risk protection platform that combines threat intelligence, dark web monitoring, attack surface management, brand protection, and supply chain intelligence to detect and respond to external cyber threats.
A free online service that scans the dark web for exposed credentials and sensitive data associated with specific domains or email addresses.
DeTCT is a digital risk discovery and protection platform that monitors attack surfaces, vulnerabilities, data leaks, brand impersonation, and third-party risks to help organizations manage their cyber risk posture.
A dark web monitoring platform that scans dark and deep web sources to detect exposed organizational data, compromised credentials, domain spoofing, and supply chain threats.
Monitor GitHub for sensitive data
Secret Bridge monitors GitHub repositories to detect and alert on leaked secrets and sensitive data exposure.
A Chrome browser extension that uses machine learning to detect and alert users about sensitive data exposure and potential data breaches across web environments.
A tool for identifying sensitive secrets in public GitHub repositories
Threat intelligence and digital risk protection platform
A data-mining and deep web asset search engine for breach analysis and prevention services.
Check if your email address has been involved in a data breach.
MaxMind provides accurate IP geolocation and online fraud detection solutions to create safer digital experiences.
A cybersecurity platform that offers vulnerability scanning, Windows Defender and 3rd party AV management, and MFA compliance reporting, among other features.
Security platform that provides protection, monitoring and governance for enterprise generative AI applications and LLMs against various threats including prompt injection and data poisoning.
A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.
Fabric Platform is a cybersecurity reporting solution that automates and standardizes report generation, offering a private-cloud platform, open-source tools, and community-supported templates.
A weekly newsletter providing cybersecurity leadership insights, industry updates, and strategic guidance for security professionals advancing to management positions.