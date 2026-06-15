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AI Red Teaming tools probe machine learning models, LLMs, and GenAI applications the way a real attacker would, feeding them adversarial inputs to surface jailbreaks, prompt injection, data leakage, and unsafe outputs before they ship. When your organization is putting models into production, especially anything customer-facing or agentic, this is the testing layer that tells you where the model breaks under pressure rather than how it behaves in a happy-path demo. The buyers are usually CISOs and AppSec leads who already own a secure SDLC and now need an equivalent discipline for AI behavior, where the attack surface is the prompt and the model's own reasoning instead of code paths and ports.
We cover 43 AI Red Teaming tools, 3 free and 40 commercial.
Accuracy and depth improve over time. Last reviewed Jun 2026. Is something off? Reach out.
AI-native offensive framework with 64 tools for testing AI attack surfaces.
AI chatbot simulation platform for testing, evals, and fine-tuning dataset gen.
Automated AI red-teaming platform for testing AI agents and copilots.
Autonomous AI red teaming platform using adversarial agent swarms to test AI systems.
Ascend AI delivers continuous adversarial testing and exploit discovery for agentic AI.
Open-source LLM vulnerability scanner for AI red teaming and security testing.
Autonomous red teaming platform for testing agentic AI applications.
Agentic AI red teaming platform for LLMs & GenAI across privacy, safety & fairness.
End-to-end AI security platform for red teaming, evaluation & protection.
Automated LLM security testing platform detecting prompt injection & data leaks.
Hosted platform for practicing AI red teaming via CTF-style challenges.
AI red teaming platform for adversarial testing of deployed AI systems.
AI red teaming platform for internal and third-party AI supply chain security.
Continuous red teaming platform for testing and securing LLM agents
Continuous vulnerability scanning for GenAI systems and LLM applications
Continuous automated red-teaming platform for AI agents, models, and apps
Red teaming platform for testing AI agents against adversarial attacks
Automated AI red teaming tool for testing AI model vulnerabilities
Fuzzing tool for testing and hardening AI application system prompts
Automated AI red teaming platform for testing GenAI apps, models & agents
Pre-production AI model, app, and agent stress testing and red teaming platform
Automated security testing for production GenAI and agentic AI systems
Unified platform for testing, protecting, and governing GenAI and Agentic systems
AI red teaming platform for testing and securing AI applications
Common questions about AI Red Teaming tools, selection guides, pricing, and comparisons.
AI red teaming is the practice of adversarially testing AI systems, mainly LLMs and GenAI applications, to find ways they can be manipulated or made to fail. Testers throw jailbreaks, prompt injection, and crafted inputs at a model to expose unsafe outputs, data leakage, and policy bypasses. Tools in this category automate that attack generation and measure how often a model gives way.
A traditional pen test or scanner targets code, infrastructure, and known CVEs. AI red teaming targets model behavior: the attack surface is natural language and the model's own reasoning, so the same prompt can succeed once and fail the next. These tools focus on jailbreaks, prompt injection, and unsafe generation rather than buffer overflows or misconfigurations, and they complement your existing security testing rather than replacing it.
Examine attack coverage (jailbreaks, prompt injection, data exfiltration, agentic abuse), how the tool scores and reproduces findings, and whether it maps to frameworks like the OWASP Top 10 for LLMs or MITRE ATLAS. Confirm whether it tests your live application end to end or just the raw model, how it fits continuous testing in CI, and how it cuts through the noise of non-deterministic results.
Open-source frameworks are excellent for one-off assessments and building in-house expertise, and many teams start there. Commercial tools earn their keep when you need continuous testing across many models, reproducible scoring, framework mapping, and reporting that satisfies auditors and the board. If AI is core to your product or you face regulatory pressure, the operational tooling usually justifies the spend.
Start before a model touches real users, and especially before any agentic or tool-using deployment where the model can take actions. New models, new prompts, and new integrations each change the attack surface, so this is continuous work rather than a one-time gate. If you already have GenAI in production without adversarial testing, treat it as an open risk and prioritize accordingly.