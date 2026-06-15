AI Red Teaming tools probe machine learning models, LLMs, and GenAI applications the way a real attacker would, feeding them adversarial inputs to surface jailbreaks, prompt injection, data leakage, and unsafe outputs before they ship. When your organization is putting models into production, especially anything customer-facing or agentic, this is the testing layer that tells you where the model breaks under pressure rather than how it behaves in a happy-path demo. The buyers are usually CISOs and AppSec leads who already own a secure SDLC and now need an equivalent discipline for AI behavior, where the attack surface is the prompt and the model's own reasoning instead of code paths and ports.

The most comprehensive AI Red Teaming directory . Filter by use case, pricing, or specialization, and compare tools side by side to find the right fit. Independent and vendor-neutral: we never sell rankings.

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We cover 43 AI Red Teaming tools , 3 free and 40 commercial.

Accuracy and depth improve over time. Last reviewed Jun 2026 . Is something off? Reach out.