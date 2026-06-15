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Threat intel feeds are the raw and finished intelligence streams that tell your team what attackers are doing, who they are targeting, and which indicators to watch. The range runs from machine-readable IOC feeds of IPs, domains, hashes, and malicious URLs through curated threat actor reporting, dark web and cybercrime monitoring, and vulnerability intelligence. Security teams use these streams to enrich detections in the SIEM or SOAR, reorder patching, hunt proactively, and brief leadership on threats that actually matter to their sector. At one end you have broad commodity coverage. At the other, finished reporting tailored to your industry and the specific adversaries that target it.
We cover 97 Threat Intel Feeds tools, 45 free and 52 commercial.
Accuracy and depth improve over time. Last reviewed Jun 2026. Is something off? Reach out.
Web data platform providing open, deep & dark web APIs and monitoring.
Cybersecurity market intelligence platform for tracking competitors & funding
API providing historical & current DNS, WHOIS, and domain intelligence data.
IP reputation & threat intel API backed by honeypot sensors and community reports.
Community-driven phishing URL archive operated by Cisco Talos.
Digital threat intel platform with 300TB+ of malware data, AI analytics & forecasting.
API providing access to compromised identity data and threat signals
A list of most queried domains based on passive DNS usage across the Umbrella global network.
A free threat intelligence feed and banlist feed of known malicious IP addresses for public use only.
Platform providing community-driven threat intelligence on cyber threats with a focus on malware and botnets.
A comprehensive list of IP addresses for cybersecurity purposes, including threat intelligence, incident response, and security research.
Freely available network IOCs for monitoring and incident response
Free cyber threat intelligence feeds for proactive threat detection
List of publicly disclosed vulnerabilities with security filters and detailed advisories.
API for IP reputation lookup and email validation with fraud risk scoring.
Proprietary Python vulnerability DB with AI detection & expert verification.
DNSBL of end-user IP ranges that should not send email directly to MX servers.
Free threat intel feed blocking malicious IPs/domains via global sensors.
Passive DNS intelligence platform for threat detection and investigation.
AI-powered DNS domain threat intelligence service for DDR 2.0 solutions.
Free mule account alert feed for banks to detect scam-linked accounts.
Real-time CVE exploitation tracker with active IP feeds and IoC visibility.
Managed CTI service monitoring dark web & open sources for emerging threats.
Subscription threat intel service with reports, translations & security notifications.
Common questions about Threat Intel Feeds tools, selection guides, pricing, and comparisons.
A threat intel feed is a continuously updated stream of data about threats, delivered to your security stack. At one end you have machine-readable indicators, malicious IPs, domains, file hashes, and URLs that enrich detection and blocking. At the other end you have finished intelligence: analyst-written reports on threat actors, campaigns, and dark web chatter that humans read to make decisions.
Start with the outcome you need. To enrich detections, prioritize feed coverage, indicator freshness, false-positive rate, and STIX/TAXII integration with your SIEM. For strategic context, prioritize analyst quality, sector relevance, and language coverage for the regions and underground forums where your adversaries operate. Match the feed to your maturity, not the vendor's pitch.
A feed is a source of data. A threat intelligence platform (TIP) is where you aggregate, deduplicate, score, and operationalize feeds from many sources. Feeds are an input. A TIP is the management layer that turns multiple inputs into something your SOC can act on. Many teams run several feeds into one platform rather than relying on a single source.
Free and open-source feeds, abuse trackers, OSINT lists, and community sources, are genuinely useful for baseline blocking and enrichment, and many mature teams use them alongside paid sources. Their limits show up in freshness, context, false positives, and the absence of finished analysis. Commercial feeds earn their cost through curation, sector-specific reporting, dark web access, and lower noise. Most programs blend both.
Vulnerability intelligence is the bridge. Knowing a CVE exists is one thing. Knowing it is being actively exploited by an actor that targets your industry is what changes your patching order. Feeds drive that decision, along with detection engineering, threat hunting, and the briefings you give leadership. They turn a generic risk list into a prioritized, evidence-backed plan.