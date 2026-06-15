Threat intel feeds are the raw and finished intelligence streams that tell your team what attackers are doing, who they are targeting, and which indicators to watch. The range runs from machine-readable IOC feeds of IPs, domains, hashes, and malicious URLs through curated threat actor reporting, dark web and cybercrime monitoring, and vulnerability intelligence. Security teams use these streams to enrich detections in the SIEM or SOAR, reorder patching, hunt proactively, and brief leadership on threats that actually matter to their sector. At one end you have broad commodity coverage. At the other, finished reporting tailored to your industry and the specific adversaries that target it.

The most comprehensive Threat Intel Feeds directory . Filter by use case, pricing, or specialization, and compare tools side by side to find the right fit. Independent and vendor-neutral: we never sell rankings.

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We cover 97 Threat Intel Feeds tools , 45 free and 52 commercial.

Accuracy and depth improve over time. Last reviewed Jun 2026 . Is something off? Reach out.