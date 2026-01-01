Top picks: Daylight's MDR, ShieldWatch XDR, Vulneri SOC — plus 45 more compared.Security Operations
Evaluating UnderDefense AI SOC alternatives comes down to matching Security Operations capabilities to your environment, integrations, and budget rather than chasing feature parity. The options below are compared on what actually drives a switch: coverage, deployment fit, pricing, and real reviews from security teams. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
UnderDefense AI SOC is a commercial Managed Detection and Response tool developed by UnderDefense. Security professionals most commonly compare it with Daylight's MDR, ShieldWatch XDR, Vulneri SOC, Critical Start MOBILESOC, and SOC Perceptus. All 48 alternatives are matched by shared capabilities, tags, and NIST CSF 2.0 coverage.
A closer look at the 8 most relevant alternatives and competitors to UnderDefense AI SOC, including their key features and shared capabilities.
AI-Native MDR
Managed XDR platform with SIEM, SOAR, and 24/7 US-based SOC in one solution.
Shares 4 capabilities with UnderDefense AI SOC: MITRE Attack, Anomaly Detection, Threat Management, AI SOC
Managed SOC platform with SIEM, EDR, SOAR, CTI, and 24/7 threat detection.
Shares 3 capabilities with UnderDefense AI SOC: MITRE Attack, Ransomware Prevention, AI SOC
Mobile iOS/Android app for SOC alert triage, threat response & risk mgmt.
Managed SOC service providing outsourced 24/7 security monitoring & incident response.
Shares 3 capabilities with UnderDefense AI SOC: MITRE Attack, Threat Management, Alerting
AI-driven MDR platform that automates alert investigation and response.
Shares 5 capabilities with UnderDefense AI SOC: Triage, Anomaly Detection, Investigation, Alerting +1 more
Managed EDR with 24/7 SOC for Windows, macOS, and Linux endpoints
24x7 managed SOC service with MDR across cloud, on-prem, and OT/ICS.
AI-Native MDR
Managed XDR platform with SIEM, SOAR, and 24/7 US-based SOC in one solution.
Managed SOC platform with SIEM, EDR, SOAR, CTI, and 24/7 threat detection.
Mobile iOS/Android app for SOC alert triage, threat response & risk mgmt.
Managed SOC service providing outsourced 24/7 security monitoring & incident response.
AI-driven MDR platform that automates alert investigation and response.
Managed EDR with 24/7 SOC for Windows, macOS, and Linux endpoints
24x7 managed SOC service with MDR across cloud, on-prem, and OT/ICS.
24/7 managed detection & response service with SOC, threat hunting & IR.
AI-powered SOC service for real-time cyber threat detection and response.
MDR-integrated automated threat containment for identities and endpoints.
24/7 managed threat detection, investigation, and response service
Managed threat detection, hunting, and response service by Mandiant experts
Unified cybersecurity platform for MSPs with SASE, EDR, SIEM, MXDR, and GRC
24x7 MDR service with global SOC teams for threat detection and response
Managed service providing expert threat detection, analysis, and response
Unified security operations platform for threat detection and response
Managed security platform with EDR, ITDR, SIEM, and SAT backed by 24/7 SOC
AI-powered MDR service with 24/7 threat detection, triage, and response
AI-powered SOC platform for MDR services with automation and transparency
MDR service providing 24/7 threat detection and response with security experts
MDR service with automated triage, containment, and user interaction
Centralized security ops platform for alert triage, risk visibility & MDR.
MDR service layered on Palo Alto Cortex XDR for alert resolution and breach prevention.
24/7 managed threat detection & response service powered by Proficio.
AI-driven MDR service providing unified threat detection across IT, OT, cloud
24x7x365 Security Operations Center with threat detection and response services
Managed detection and response service with 24x7 SOC and IR capabilities
24/7 managed detection and response service for Microsoft 365 environments
24/7 managed XDR service with SOC, threat hunting, and dedicated analysts
Security operations platform for MDR, incident response, and risk mgmt.
MDR service for healthcare orgs with exposure mgmt platform and 24/7 SOC
24/7 managed SOC service for threat monitoring and remediation
Multi-layered threat detection platform with EDR, DNS filtering, and MDR
24/7 MDR service with threat hunting and incident response capabilities
Managed cloud security services for detection, response, and IR across cloud/SaaS
Managed SIEM service with 24/7 threat detection and incident response
MDR service providing endpoint protection with 24/7 SOC monitoring & response
Multi-tenant M365 security monitoring, remediation & reporting for MSPs.
24/7 AI-driven managed SOC & XDR services for MSPs and enterprises.
24/7 managed threat detection, investigation & response for networks/endpoints.
24x7x365 MDR service with expert-led threat monitoring and remediation
Managed detection and response platform combining XDR and incident response
24/7 managed XDR service with threat detection, incident response & consulting
AI-powered MDR platform with SOC services for threat detection and response
24/7 managed detection and response service with US-based SOC analysts
AI-powered MDR service with Google SecOps integration for threat detection
MDR service with real-time monitoring and threat response capabilities
Common questions security professionals ask when evaluating alternatives and competitors to UnderDefense AI SOC.
The most popular alternatives to UnderDefense AI SOC include Daylight's MDR, ShieldWatch XDR, Vulneri SOC, Critical Start MOBILESOC, and SOC Perceptus. These Managed Detection and Response tools offer similar capabilities and are frequently compared by security professionals evaluating their options.
There are 48 alternatives to UnderDefense AI SOC listed on CybersecTools, all within the Managed Detection and Response category. Each alternative is matched based on shared capabilities, tags, and NIST CSF coverage areas.
UnderDefense AI SOC is a commercial Managed Detection and Response tool. It requires a paid license or subscription. Both free and commercial alternatives are available for comparison.
UnderDefense AI SOC is a Managed Detection and Response tool within the broader Security Operations category. It is used by security professionals for managed detection and response capabilities and can be compared against 48 similar tools.