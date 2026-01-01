Best UnderDefense AI SOC Alternatives & Competitors in 2026 Top picks: Daylight's MDR, ShieldWatch XDR, Vulneri SOC — plus 45 more compared. Security Operations

Evaluating UnderDefense AI SOC alternatives comes down to matching Security Operations capabilities to your environment, integrations, and budget rather than chasing feature parity. The options below are compared on what actually drives a switch: coverage, deployment fit, pricing, and real reviews from security teams. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.