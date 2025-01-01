Managed Detection and Response

Managed Detection and Response (MDR) services that provide 24/7 threat monitoring, detection, and response capabilities managed by security experts.

Explore 2 curated cybersecurity tools, with 14,802+ visitors searching for solutions

FEATURED

Proton Pass Logo
Proton Pass

Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features

NordVPN Logo
NordVPN

VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection

Mandos Fractional CISO Services Logo
Mandos Fractional CISO Services

Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to accelerate sales and compliance

Get Featured

Feature your product and reach thousands of professionals.

RELATED TASKS

AI (1)Cloud Security (1)Endpoint Security (1)Incident Response (1)Managed Detection Response (2)Managed SOC (1)Managed Security Service Provider (2)Mobile Security (1)SIEM (1)Security Automation (1)
ESET Protect MDR Ultimate Logo
ESET Protect MDR Ultimate

A managed security service providing comprehensive endpoint protection, XDR capabilities, and 24/7 managed detection and response across multiple platforms and environments.

Managed Detection and Response
0
BitLyft AIR Platform Logo
BitLyft AIR Platform

BitLyft AIR Platform is a managed detection and response solution that combines AI-driven security monitoring with human expertise to provide comprehensive threat detection and incident response services.

Managed Detection and Response
0

TRENDING CATEGORIES

Digital Forensics and Incident Response
Digital Forensics and Incident Response (DFIR) tools for digital forensic analysis, evidence collection, malware analysis, and cyber incident investigation.
492
Offensive Security
Offensive security tools for penetration testing, red team exercises, exploit development, and ethical hacking activities.
454
Honeypots & Deception
Honeypots and cyber deception solution that simulate vulnerable systems to detect, divert, and analyze attacker activities in real time.
191
Threat Intelligence Platforms
TIP for collecting, analyzing, and sharing cyber threat data, indicators of compromise (IOCs), and threat feeds.
161
Guides
Comprehensive cybersecurity guides, best practices documentation, and implementation tutorials for security professionals.
101
View All Categories →

Stay Updated with Mandos Brief

Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox

POPULAR

RoboShadow Logo
RoboShadow

A cybersecurity platform that offers vulnerability scanning, Windows Defender and 3rd party AV management, and MFA compliance reporting, among other features.

10
TestSavantAI Logo
TestSavantAI

Security platform that provides protection, monitoring and governance for enterprise generative AI applications and LLMs against various threats including prompt injection and data poisoning.

5
Cybersec Feeds Logo
Cybersec Feeds

A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.

5
Fabric Platform by BlackStork Logo
Fabric Platform by BlackStork

Fabric Platform is a cybersecurity reporting solution that automates and standardizes report generation, offering a private-cloud platform, open-source tools, and community-supported templates.

5
Mandos Brief Newsletter Logo
Mandos Brief Newsletter

A weekly newsletter providing cybersecurity leadership insights, industry updates, and strategic guidance for security professionals advancing to management positions.

5
View Popular Tools →