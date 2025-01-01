Loading...
Vulnerability assessment tools for comprehensive security scanning, risk prioritization, and remediation guidance.
A vulnerability management platform that centralizes security assessment workflows, integrates multiple security tools, and provides collaboration features for security teams.
A centralized vulnerability lifecycle management platform that tracks security issues from discovery to closure with real-time status updates.
StrikeOne is a vulnerability management platform with AI capabilities that helps organizations identify, prioritize, and remediate security vulnerabilities through attack surface management, vulnerability management, and cybersecurity posture assessment.
OpenVAS is an open-source vulnerability scanner that provides extensive testing capabilities for identifying security weaknesses in networks and systems.
Tenable One Exposure Management Platform is a comprehensive platform for vulnerability management and exposure management.
A cybersecurity platform that offers vulnerability scanning, Windows Defender and 3rd party AV management, and MFA compliance reporting, among other features.
SecurityVulnerability.io simplifies the process of collecting, enriching, and presenting vulnerability information for both human and machine consumption.
A tool that uses NLP and ML to identify potential software vulnerabilities from git commit messages
A tool for scanning Adobe Experience Manager instances for potential security vulnerabilities
OWASP Project for making vulnerability management easier.
A Linux privilege escalation auditing tool that identifies potential kernel vulnerabilities and suggests applicable exploits based on system analysis.
A runtime threat management and attack path enumeration tool for cloud-native environments
Check for known vulnerabilities in your Node.js installation.
The CVE Program catalogs publicly disclosed cybersecurity vulnerabilities.
A tool that showcases the attack surface of a given Android device, highlighting potential vulnerabilities and security risks.
A shell script-based Unix security auditing tool that generates scored compliance reports based on CIS frameworks and provides lockdown capabilities with rollback functionality.
Mana Security is a macOS-focused vulnerability management tool that continuously monitors 100+ applications for security vulnerabilities and tracks patching performance against community benchmarks.
Compares target's patch levels against Microsoft vulnerability database and detects missing patches.
Powerful PowerShell script for identifying missing software patches for local privilege escalation vulnerabilities.
MetaHub is an open-source vulnerability management tool that provides impact-contextual analysis of security findings in AWS environments through automated contextualization, ownership identification, and prioritization scoring.
An open-source tool that automates the detection and analysis of DLL hijacking vulnerabilities in Windows applications, providing detailed reports and remediation guidance.
CVE Ape is an open source tool that creates a local CVE database from the National Vulnerability Database for offline vulnerability searching by package name, vendor, or OS components.
Nessus efficiently scans for system vulnerabilities, misconfigurations, and compliance issues.
Advanced vulnerability assessment tool for gaining visibility and preventing cyber attacks.
