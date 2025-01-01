Penetration Testing

Penetration testing tools and frameworks for manual security testing, exploit development, and vulnerability validation.

Explore 34 curated cybersecurity tools, with 14,802+ visitors searching for solutions

Dradis Community Edition (CE) Logo
Dradis Community Edition (CE)

Open-source platform for pentest reporting and security team collaboration

Pentesting Payloads Logo
Pentesting Payloads

A web-based payload repository that generates and encodes ready-to-use exploits for SQL injection, XSS, file inclusion, and command injection vulnerabilities.

PlexTrac Logo
PlexTrac

PlexTrac is a centralized platform for penetration test reporting and threat exposure management that helps security teams streamline assessment workflows, prioritize remediation, and track security posture improvements.

Cyver Core Logo
Cyver Core

A pentest management platform that automates reporting workflows, provides client collaboration tools, and streamlines the entire penetration testing lifecycle from scoping to remediation.

Burp Suite Professional Logo
Burp Suite Professional

A web application security testing platform that combines manual and automated testing tools for conducting comprehensive security assessments and penetration testing.

Interlace Logo
Interlace

A tool to easily automate and multithread your pentesting and bug bounty workflow without any coding

Metasploit Logo
Metasploit

A penetration testing framework for identifying and exploiting vulnerabilities.

GraphQLmap Logo
GraphQLmap

A scripting engine for interacting with GraphQL endpoints for pentesting purposes.

SQLi-Hunter Logo
SQLi-Hunter

SQLi-Hunter is an HTTP/HTTPS proxy server and SQLMAP API wrapper that simplifies the identification and exploitation of SQL injection vulnerabilities in web applications.

dotdotpwn Logo
dotdotpwn

A directory traversal fuzzer for finding and exploiting directory traversal vulnerabilities.

headi Logo
headi

A tool for automated HTTP header injection

xsshunter_client Logo
xsshunter_client

A correlated injection proxy tool that integrates with XSS Hunter for automated cross-site scripting vulnerability testing and payload tracking.

bugcrowd-levelup-subdomain-enumeration Logo
bugcrowd-levelup-subdomain-enumeration

Educational repository containing materials on advanced subdomain enumeration techniques from Bugcrowd LevelUp 2017 conference.

NoSql Injection CLI tool Logo
NoSql Injection CLI tool

A command-line tool for identifying NoSQL injection vulnerabilities in MongoDB databases through automated scanning and reporting.

Sudomy Logo
Sudomy

A subdomain enumeration tool for bug hunting and pentesting

Turbo Intruder Logo
Turbo Intruder

A Burp Suite extension for sending large numbers of HTTP requests and analyzing the results.

xxexploiter Logo
xxexploiter

A tool to help exploit XXE vulnerabilities by sending a crafted XML file to the server and parsing it to extract the data.

off-by-slash Logo
off-by-slash

A Burp Suite extension that detects NGINX alias traversal vulnerabilities by analyzing HTTP traffic patterns to identify path traversal misconfigurations.

URO Logo
URO

A tool to declutter URL lists for crawling and pentesting

Turbo Intruder Scripts Logo
Turbo Intruder Scripts

A collection of customizable automation scripts for Turbo Intruder that facilitate vulnerability scanning, exploitation, and data extraction in penetration testing workflows.

eyeballer Logo
eyeballer

A tool for analyzing pentest screenshots using a convolutional neural network

ghauri Logo
ghauri

An advanced cross-platform tool for detecting and exploiting SQL injection security flaws

FuzzDB Logo
FuzzDB

FuzzDB is an open-source dictionary of attack patterns and predictable resource locations for dynamic application security testing and vulnerability discovery.

WS-Attacker Logo
WS-Attacker

Modular framework for web services penetration testing with support for various attacks.

