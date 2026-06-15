Detection engineering is the practice of turning threat knowledge into tested, version-controlled detection logic that ships to your SIEM, EDR, and network sensors. The tools in this category cover the full lifecycle: authoring rules in formats like Sigma, YARA, and Suricata, translating them to a specific backend's query language, testing them against real telemetry, and managing them as code in a repository. It exists because hand-maintained, ad-hoc rules in a SIEM console do not scale, drift silently, and rot into alert noise. If your SOC treats detections like software, with reviews, tests, and a deployment pipeline, this is the tooling that makes that possible.

The most comprehensive Detection Engineering directory . Filter by use case, pricing, or specialization, and compare tools side by side to find the right fit. Independent and vendor-neutral: we never sell rankings.

Read more

We cover 188 Detection Engineering tools , 163 free and 25 commercial.

Accuracy and depth improve over time. Last reviewed Jun 2026 . Is something off? Reach out.