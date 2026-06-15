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Detection engineering is the practice of turning threat knowledge into tested, version-controlled detection logic that ships to your SIEM, EDR, and network sensors. The tools in this category cover the full lifecycle: authoring rules in formats like Sigma, YARA, and Suricata, translating them to a specific backend's query language, testing them against real telemetry, and managing them as code in a repository. It exists because hand-maintained, ad-hoc rules in a SIEM console do not scale, drift silently, and rot into alert noise. If your SOC treats detections like software, with reviews, tests, and a deployment pipeline, this is the tooling that makes that possible.
We cover 188 Detection Engineering tools, 163 free and 25 commercial.
Accuracy and depth improve over time. Last reviewed Jun 2026. Is something off? Reach out.
AI platform for continuous detection rule validation, optimization & governance.
Early-access threat detection platform targeting static & manual detection gaps.
SOC resilience platform detecting & repairing drift in detection rules and pipelines.
A StalkPhish Project YARA repository for Phishing Kits zip files.
Runtime enforcement platform with 22 modules on one SIGMA engine, offline-capable.
Security data pipeline platform with a query language for log normalization and
Curated attack use case platform that feeds threat scenarios into Jizô AI.
Runs security detections across distributed data sources without SIEM ingestion.
Analyzes stopped attacks to auto-generate YARA rules and IoCs against APTs.
Malware hunting platform that auto-generates YARA rules from shared code analysis.
ModSecurity-based WAF ruleset for detecting and blocking web app attacks.
FACT detects malware & ransomware in packages using AV scans & YARA rules.
Turn Any Threat into a Detection Rule
AI agent platform for SecOps automation, detection tuning, and threat hunting
Threat intelligence service providing threat profiles and analytics for MDR
IDE for detection engineering with cross-platform translation for 65+ SIEM/EDR/XDR
Threat detection marketplace with Sigma rules for SIEM and shift-left detection
AI-powered platform that automates detection engineering to expand SIEM & EDR coverage.
Automates role management across enterprise apps with SoD analysis and compliance
Next-gen SIEM with AI-powered triage, automated investigation & detection
Open source Suricata-based NDR system with threat detection and analysis
AI-powered cyber threat intelligence platform with real-time monitoring
Community platform for sharing and creating detection rules with AI
Searchable repository of Sigma detection rules for threat hunting and SIEM
Common questions about Detection Engineering tools, selection guides, pricing, and comparisons.
Detection engineering is the discipline of building, testing, and maintaining the rules that find malicious activity in your environment. Instead of clicking rules together in a SIEM console, engineers write detections in portable formats like Sigma or YARA, test them against real telemetry, and manage them in version control. The goal is reliable, measurable coverage of attacker techniques rather than a pile of brittle, untracked alerts.
Detection-as-code applies software engineering practices to detection rules. You store detections in a Git repository, review changes through pull requests, run automated tests in a CI pipeline, and deploy approved rules to your SIEM or EDR. It gives you history, rollback, and accountability, so you know who changed a rule, why, and whether it still works. It is the operating model most tools in this category are built to support.
A SIEM is where detections run and alerts surface. Detection engineering is the upstream practice of producing the logic those platforms execute. These tools sit before and around the SIEM: authoring rules, translating Sigma into the SIEM's native query language, testing them, and managing them as code. Many teams use detection engineering tooling precisely so their rules are not locked inside one SIEM's proprietary console.
Open formats and community repositories like Sigma, YARA, and Suricata rulesets cover a lot of ground for free, and converters let you port them to your backend. They suit teams with engineering capacity to tune and maintain content. Commercial platforms add managed and continuously updated detection libraries, testing harnesses, coverage mapping, and lifecycle management. A frequent pattern is both: open formats for portability, paid tooling for the workflow and maintained content.
ATT&CK is the common language for describing attacker techniques, and detection engineering is how you build coverage against it. Good tooling tags each detection with the techniques it addresses, so you see your coverage as a heatmap instead of guessing. That turns rule writing from a reactive scramble into a deliberate program: identify the techniques that matter to your threat model, then build and test detections to close the gaps.