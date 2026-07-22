Agentic AI SOC platform with 250+ SIEM, EDR & cloud integrations, with 24/7 IR support
Agentic AI SOC platform with 250+ SIEM, EDR & cloud integrations, with 24/7 IR support
UnderDefense Agentic AI SOC works on top of your existing security stack, enabling security teams to operate without tool replacement or headcount expansion. It handles investigative and response tasks that would otherwise occupy analyst time: enrichment, correlation, triage, and containment. ▸ Investigation at Machine Speed: Agentic AI SOC accesses tools, enriches data, and performs cross-environment investigations at machine speed. It correlates, triages, and forms conclusions, offloading repetitive work from your team. ▸ 2 Minutes Per Alert, 15-Minute Escalation: Complete SIEM queries, threat intel checks, and cross-system correlations in 2 minutes, with a 15-minute SLA to escalate confirmed threats. Every step fully observable and auditable. ▸ Human at Every Decision Point: The platform verifies suspicious activity with end-users via Slack or Teams, then routes containment decisions to your team or our 24/7 IR experts — with an IR retainer included, no separate contract required.
Common questions about UnderDefense AI SOC including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
UnderDefense AI SOC is Agentic AI SOC platform with 250+ SIEM, EDR & cloud integrations, with 24/7 IR support, developed by UnderDefense. It is a Security Operations solution designed to help security teams with AI SOC, Alerting, MITRE Attack.
UnderDefense AI SOC offers the following core capabilities:
UnderDefense AI SOC integrates natively with Slack, Microsoft Teams, QRadar, Elastic, AWS, Google Cloud, Microsoft Azure, Chronicle. Integration support lets security teams connect UnderDefense AI SOC to existing SIEM, ticketing, identity, and notification systems without custom development.
UnderDefense AI SOC is deployed as a hybrid solution, suited to enterprise, mid-market organizations looking to operationalize security operations. The commercial offering is positioned for production security operations with vendor support and SLAs.
UnderDefense AI SOC is built for security teams handling AI SOC, Alerting, MITRE Attack, Detection Rules. It supports workflows including 24/7 threat monitoring and detection across endpoints, networks, and users, pre-built compliance templates for soc 2 and iso 27001, ai soc. Teams typically adopt UnderDefense AI SOC when they need to security operations capabilities integrated into their existing stack. Explore similar tools at https://cybersectools.com/alternatives/underdefense-maxi
UnderDefense AI SOC is a commercial Security Operations solution. For detailed pricing information, visit https://underdefense.com/ or contact UnderDefense directly.
Popular alternatives to UnderDefense AI SOC include:
Compare all UnderDefense AI SOC alternatives at https://cybersectools.com/alternatives/underdefense-maxi
UnderDefense AI SOC is for security teams and organizations that need AI SOC, Alerting, MITRE Attack, Detection Rules, Triage. It's particularly suitable for enterprises requiring robust, commercial-grade security capabilities. Other Security Operations tools can be found at https://cybersectools.com/categories/security-operations
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