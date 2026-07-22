UnderDefense AI SOC Description

UnderDefense Agentic AI SOC works on top of your existing security stack, enabling security teams to operate without tool replacement or headcount expansion. It handles investigative and response tasks that would otherwise occupy analyst time: enrichment, correlation, triage, and containment. ▸ Investigation at Machine Speed: Agentic AI SOC accesses tools, enriches data, and performs cross-environment investigations at machine speed. It correlates, triages, and forms conclusions, offloading repetitive work from your team. ▸ 2 Minutes Per Alert, 15-Minute Escalation: Complete SIEM queries, threat intel checks, and cross-system correlations in 2 minutes, with a 15-minute SLA to escalate confirmed threats. Every step fully observable and auditable. ▸ Human at Every Decision Point: The platform verifies suspicious activity with end-users via Slack or Teams, then routes containment decisions to your team or our 24/7 IR experts — with an IR retainer included, no separate contract required.