Best tenfold Alternatives & Competitors in 2026 Top picks: Orca Cloud Infrastructure Entitlement Management, ObserveID IGA, Pathlock Compliance-Centric Identity Governance — plus 45 more compared. IAM

Evaluating tenfold alternatives comes down to matching IAM capabilities to your environment, integrations, and budget rather than chasing feature parity. The options below are compared on what actually drives a switch: coverage, deployment fit, pricing, and real reviews from security teams. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.