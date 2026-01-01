Top picks: Orca Cloud Infrastructure Entitlement Management, ObserveID IGA, Pathlock Compliance-Centric Identity Governance — plus 45 more compared.IAM
Evaluating tenfold alternatives comes down to matching IAM capabilities to your environment, integrations, and budget rather than chasing feature parity. The options below are compared on what actually drives a switch: coverage, deployment fit, pricing, and real reviews from security teams. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
tenfold is a commercial Identity Governance and Administration tool developed by tenfold. Security professionals most commonly compare it with Orca Cloud Infrastructure Entitlement Management, ObserveID IGA, Pathlock Compliance-Centric Identity Governance, ManageEngine ADManager Plus, and ManageEngine AD360. All 48 alternatives are matched by shared capabilities, tags, and NIST CSF 2.0 coverage.
A closer look at the 8 most relevant alternatives and competitors to tenfold, including their key features and shared capabilities.
Cloud Infrastructure Entitlement Mgmt for multi-cloud identity & access control
IGA platform automating access certifications, compliance, and identity governance.
Compliance-focused IGA platform for provisioning, SoD analysis, and access reviews
Unified AD and Microsoft 365 mgmt, reporting, and automation platform
Integrated IAM suite for Active Directory and hybrid identity management
Identity governance platform for access mgmt, compliance & lifecycle automation
Automates user/group lifecycle mgmt across directories with delegation & self-service
On-premises IGA solution for identity lifecycle and access management
Cloud Infrastructure Entitlement Mgmt for multi-cloud identity & access control
IGA platform automating access certifications, compliance, and identity governance.
Compliance-focused IGA platform for provisioning, SoD analysis, and access reviews
Unified AD and Microsoft 365 mgmt, reporting, and automation platform
Integrated IAM suite for Active Directory and hybrid identity management
Identity governance platform for access mgmt, compliance & lifecycle automation
Automates user/group lifecycle mgmt across directories with delegation & self-service
On-premises IGA solution for identity lifecycle and access management
Unified identity platform for IGA, PAM, compliance, and access governance
Identity governance and administration solution native to ServiceNow platform
Cloud-based IGA solution for identity lifecycle mgmt and access governance
Identity intelligence platform for visibility & remediation across AD, PAM & data
Identity governance platform with automated access reviews and lifecycle mgmt.
Automated IAM platform for centralized access management and compliance
Identity security platform unifying IAM data with usage-level visibility
Oracle Access Governance is an identity and access management solution that helps organizations control, monitor, and audit user access privileges across their IT environment.
Low-code connector platform for extending IGA to disconnected applications
Identity graph platform for visualizing and managing identity data and access
PKI-based credential mgmt system for smart cards, tokens & mobile devices
Identity data platform that unifies, observes, and acts on identity data
Identity connector for HPE NonStop servers with IAM platform integration
Automated access review platform for user access management and compliance
Identity management solution for automated provisioning and access control
Centralized access mgmt platform for self-service requests & governance
Automates user access certifications and reviews across systems and resources.
Self-service access request and provisioning platform with JIT access
Automates user access provisioning and deprovisioning throughout employee lifecycle
Automated user access review platform for compliance and access management
External identity mgmt platform for contractors, vendors, and third-party access
AI-driven identity governance & access mgmt platform for enterprise IAM
Manages identity governance for contractors, vendors, and third-party workers.
Identity graph visualization for access visibility and risk analysis
SaaS IGA platform with AI-powered automation for identity lifecycle management
Cloud-based directory service for centralized user, group, and device mgmt.
IGA solution built natively on ServiceNow platform for identity governance
Automated user access review platform with risk scoring and nested access visibility
Identity governance platform for managing identities and access entitlements
Identity lifecycle management platform for employee onboarding and access control
IGA solution pre-integrated with Oracle Applications Cloud for ERP access
AI-driven identity security platform for human, NHI, and AI identities
Identity Governance and Administration platform for identity lifecycle mgmt
Cloud and on-premise IGA solution with tiered offerings for identity lifecycle
Identity analytics platform for monitoring identity-based risks and access.
Automated user provisioning and self-service IT catalog for identity mgmt.
IGA solution for managing digital identities and access permissions
AI-native identity governance platform for human, non-human, and AI identities
Identity platform for securing AI agents, humans, and non-human identities
Continuous identity discovery and lifecycle mgmt across hybrid environments
Common questions security professionals ask when evaluating alternatives and competitors to tenfold.
The most popular alternatives to tenfold include Orca Cloud Infrastructure Entitlement Management, ObserveID IGA, Pathlock Compliance-Centric Identity Governance, ManageEngine ADManager Plus, and ManageEngine AD360. These Identity Governance and Administration tools offer similar capabilities and are frequently compared by security professionals evaluating their options.
There are 48 alternatives to tenfold listed on CybersecTools, all within the Identity Governance and Administration category. Each alternative is matched based on shared capabilities, tags, and NIST CSF coverage areas.
tenfold is a commercial Identity Governance and Administration tool. It requires a paid license or subscription. Both free and commercial alternatives are available for comparison.
tenfold is a Identity Governance and Administration tool within the broader IAM category. It is used by security professionals for identity governance and administration capabilities and can be compared against 48 similar tools.