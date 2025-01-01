Loading...
Identity Governance and Administration (IGA) platforms for identity lifecycle management, access governance, role management, and compliance reporting.
Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features
VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection
Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to accelerate sales and compliance
Monokee is an identity orchestration and access management platform that provides visual, low-code tools for designing authentication workflows, managing digital identities, and implementing secure access controls across multiple domains.
A cloud-based identity and access management solution that provides access governance, compliance monitoring, and risk management for hybrid environments.
Pathlock is an identity security platform that provides compliance-focused governance, access management, and continuous controls monitoring across enterprise applications with particular emphasis on ERP systems.
A Non-Human Identity Management platform that provides discovery, security, and lifecycle management for machine identities across hybrid cloud environments.
A platform that discovers, manages and secures non-human identities like service accounts, API keys and secrets across enterprise environments.
A cloud-based platform that discovers, monitors, and manages non-human identities and their associated credentials across cloud infrastructure.
AWS IAM Access Analyzer is a tool for implementing and maintaining least privilege access in AWS environments through automated analysis and validation of IAM policies and permissions.
A platform that helps companies automate the management of their SaaS identities and applications, providing visibility, security, and compliance across the organization's SaaS ecosystem.
A security assessment tool that identifies AWS IAM permissions by systematically testing API calls to determine the actual scope of access granted to specific credentials.
Policy Sentry is an automated IAM policy generator that helps developers create least privilege AWS IAM policies through a template-based workflow.
A Lambda function that automatically disables AWS IAM User Access Keys after a specified time period to reduce security risks from aging credentials.
Aaia visualizes AWS IAM and Organizations data in Neo4j graph format to help identify security outliers and conduct privilege escalation analysis through Cypher queries.
IAM Zero detects identity and access management issues and automatically suggests least-privilege policies by analyzing application errors and access patterns in cloud environments.
IAMSpy is a library that uses the Z3 prover to analyze AWS IAM policies and query whether specific actions are allowed or denied.
Repokid automatically removes unused service permissions from AWS IAM role inline policies using Access Advisor data to implement least privilege access.
Centralized workforce identity management for AWS applications.
kube2iam provides IAM credentials to Kubernetes containers by intercepting EC2 metadata API calls and retrieving temporary AWS credentials based on pod annotations.
An automated script that configures Active Directory domains using customizable XML configuration files.
A tool for analyzing and visualizing control relationships and privilege escalation paths within Active Directory environments using graph-based representations.
A NodeJS/TypeScript library that generates IAM Policy Actions Statements for AWS services with predefined constants and factory classes for AWS CDK integration.
Kiam is a Kubernetes agent that allows Pods to assume AWS IAM roles, though it is being deprecated in favor of AWS' official IAM roles for Service Accounts solution.
OpenIAM offers a unified identity governance platform featuring CIAM, MFA, and PAM integration.
A CLI tool for generating AWS IAM policy documents, SAM policy templates, and SAM Connectors using JSON definitions from the AWS Policy Generator.
IAM Floyd is a code generation tool that provides a fluent interface for creating AWS IAM policy statements with comprehensive service coverage and CDK integration support.
