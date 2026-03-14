tenfold Description

tenfold is an Identity Governance & Administration (IGA) platform designed for easy deployment through a range of out-of-the-box plugins. The platform is delivered as an on-premise solution and focuses on automating the management of user accounts and access permissions across IT systems. Core features of the tenfold platform include: - Role-based access control for defining permission sets by department, position, or task - User Lifecycle Management to automatically adjust access rights as user roles change - Self-service workflows allowing end users to request access or reset passwords without IT involvement - User Access Reviews for periodic validation of access rights - Centralized Permission Reporting for all connected systems - Cloud Sharing Governance for managing shared content in Microsoft 365 - Auditing and event logs for tracking changes in IT environments - Separation of Duties to prevent conflicting permission assignments A key differentiator of tenfold is its No-Code configuration approach, which uses pre-built plugins to connect systems such as Active Directory, Microsoft Entra ID, Microsoft 365 services (Teams, SharePoint, OneDrive), and third-party business applications like SAP ERP without requiring custom scripting. tenfold is available in three editions: Essentials (on-premises systems), Essentials 365 (adds Microsoft cloud), and Enterprise (adds third-party app integrations). A free Community Edition is available for up to 150 users. The platform is sold through solution partners and licensed per physical IT user. tenfold addresses compliance requirements such as GDPR, NIS2 and ISO 27001.