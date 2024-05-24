Intercede MyID Credential Management System
Intercede MyID Credential Management System Description
Intercede MyID Credential Management System is an identity and access management platform that issues and manages PKI-based credentials across multiple form factors including smart cards, virtual smart cards, USB tokens, and mobile devices. The system supports FIPS 201 compliance for federal and government deployments and NIS2 regulatory requirements. The platform includes multiple modules within the MyID product family. The core CMS handles high-assurance credential lifecycle management with policy controls. MyID MFA provides multi-factor authentication capabilities including FIDO passkey support for Windows logon (both online and offline), cloud applications, and legacy systems. MyID PSM (Password Security Management) performs password audits and checks credentials against a database of over 10 billion compromised credentials. MyID IDV handles registration and identity verification with biographic data capture, fingerprint capture, facial biometric capture, ID document validation, and background checks. MyID SecureVault generates and stores cryptographic keys and enables certificate import and key escrow migration from legacy certificate authority providers. The system supports YubiKey lifecycle management at scale, handling issuance, lifecycle management, self-service, and reporting for PKI, FIDO, and OTP deployments. The platform integrates with Microsoft Entra ID for PKI and passkey credential management.
