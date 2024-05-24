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Looking for alternatives to Malwarebytes Student Protection Program? Free 2-year premium security for eligible US college students Browse 5 similar Endpoint Security tools below, compare features side-by-side, and find the best fit for your security stack.
Deception-based endpoint agent preventing ransomware & malware pre-execution.
Portable malware scanner & remediation toolkit for infected Windows/Mac systems
Free antivirus software for macOS providing malware protection and scanning
Free antivirus software that scans and removes malware, viruses, and ransomware
A simple ransomware protection that intercepts and kills malicious processes attempting to delete shadow copies using vssadmin.exe.
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