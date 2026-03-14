Deception-based endpoint agent preventing ransomware & malware pre-execution.
Deception-based endpoint agent preventing ransomware & malware pre-execution.
Deceptive Bytes Ransomware Defense is an endpoint protection product that uses deception-based techniques to prevent ransomware and other malware from executing on endpoints. How it works: - Creates deceptive information to trick and mislead ransomware into believing the environment is hostile or already compromised - Disrupts attacker reconnaissance and infiltration attempts by manipulating what the malware perceives - Prevents malicious execution by distorting the attacker's perception of the environment Threat coverage: - Ransomware - Zero-day attacks - Evasive malware - Advanced Persistent Threats (APTs) - Fileless attacks Protection engines included (varies by tier): - Ransomware Prevention - App Control - Behavioral protection - Anti-Malware - Firewall - Device Control - Browser Protection - Office Apps Protection - Business Process Protection - Custom Protection Deployment and resource profile: - Single user-mode agent process - Less than 0.01% CPU usage - Less than 20MB memory footprint - Less than 1.5MB disk space - No signature database required; operates without constant updates - Supports on-premises, cloud, and hybrid management server deployments - Compatible with standalone, disconnected, and VDI environments Management capabilities (by tier): - Deceptive Bytes Management Server - MSSP multi-tenant management - Server security and access control - Reporting and executive-level reporting - AI Assistant Integration categories supported: - SIEM/log integrations - Email integrations - Threat intelligence service integrations - Cloud storage integrations - Chat app integrations (Slack, Teams) - Sandbox integrations - Ticketing system integrations
Common questions about Deceptive Bytes Ransomware Defense including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
Deceptive Bytes Ransomware Defense is Deception-based endpoint agent preventing ransomware & malware pre-execution, developed by Deceptive Bytes. It is a Endpoint Security solution designed to help security teams with Ransomware Prevention, Ransomware, Zero Day.
Deceptive Bytes Ransomware Defense offers the following core capabilities:
Deceptive Bytes Ransomware Defense integrates natively with SIEM/Log platforms, Email platforms, Threat intelligence services, Cloud storage platforms, Slack, Microsoft Teams, Sandbox platforms, Ticketing systems. Integration support lets security teams connect Deceptive Bytes Ransomware Defense to existing SIEM, ticketing, identity, and notification systems without custom development.
Deceptive Bytes Ransomware Defense is deployed as a hybrid solution, suited to smb, mid-market, enterprise organizations looking to operationalize endpoint security. The commercial offering is positioned for production security operations with vendor support and SLAs.
Deceptive Bytes Ransomware Defense is built for security teams handling Ransomware Prevention, Ransomware, Zero Day, APT. It supports workflows including deception-based ransomware prevention, signatureless, no-database protection engine, behavioral protection. Teams typically adopt Deceptive Bytes Ransomware Defense when they need to endpoint security capabilities integrated into their existing stack. Explore similar tools at https://cybersectools.com/alternatives/deceptive-bytes-ransomware-defense
Deceptive Bytes Ransomware Defense is a commercial Endpoint Security solution. For detailed pricing information, visit https://deceptivebytes.com/solutions/ or contact Deceptive Bytes directly.
Popular alternatives to Deceptive Bytes Ransomware Defense include:
Compare all Deceptive Bytes Ransomware Defense alternatives at https://cybersectools.com/alternatives/deceptive-bytes-ransomware-defense
Deceptive Bytes Ransomware Defense is for security teams and organizations that need Ransomware Prevention, Ransomware, Zero Day, APT, Deobfuscation. It's particularly suitable for enterprises requiring robust, commercial-grade security capabilities. Other Endpoint Security tools can be found at https://cybersectools.com/categories/endpoint-security
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