Deceptive Bytes Ransomware Defense Description

Deceptive Bytes Ransomware Defense is an endpoint protection product that uses deception-based techniques to prevent ransomware and other malware from executing on endpoints. How it works: - Creates deceptive information to trick and mislead ransomware into believing the environment is hostile or already compromised - Disrupts attacker reconnaissance and infiltration attempts by manipulating what the malware perceives - Prevents malicious execution by distorting the attacker's perception of the environment Threat coverage: - Ransomware - Zero-day attacks - Evasive malware - Advanced Persistent Threats (APTs) - Fileless attacks Protection engines included (varies by tier): - Ransomware Prevention - App Control - Behavioral protection - Anti-Malware - Firewall - Device Control - Browser Protection - Office Apps Protection - Business Process Protection - Custom Protection Deployment and resource profile: - Single user-mode agent process - Less than 0.01% CPU usage - Less than 20MB memory footprint - Less than 1.5MB disk space - No signature database required; operates without constant updates - Supports on-premises, cloud, and hybrid management server deployments - Compatible with standalone, disconnected, and VDI environments Management capabilities (by tier): - Deceptive Bytes Management Server - MSSP multi-tenant management - Server security and access control - Reporting and executive-level reporting - AI Assistant Integration categories supported: - SIEM/log integrations - Email integrations - Threat intelligence service integrations - Cloud storage integrations - Chat app integrations (Slack, Teams) - Sandbox integrations - Ticketing system integrations