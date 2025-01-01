Endpoint Protection Platform
Endpoint Protection Platforms (EPP) that combine antivirus, anti-malware, firewall, and intrusion prevention for comprehensive endpoint protection.
Warden is a zero-trust endpoint protection platform that uses kernel-level API virtualization and default-deny policies to prevent malware execution and unauthorized system operations on business endpoints.
Scan files for viruses and malware with language-agnostic REST API
All-in-one protection solution for individuals and families, offering antivirus, VPN, identity, and privacy protection.
A laser tripwire device that automatically hides windows, locks computers, or executes custom scripts when motion is detected within 120cm range.
A Windows security hardening tool that disables potentially dangerous features in Windows 10/11 and common applications to reduce attack surface for individual users.
Comprehensive endpoint security solution providing proactive defenses, remediation tools, and centralized management to prevent threats and ensure uptime.
Cloud-based virus scan APIs for securing files, URLs, and content uploads with advanced anti-virus and malware scanning capabilities.
Deep Instinct is a predictive prevention platform that uses deep learning to prevent unknown threats, including ransomware and zero-day malware, from infiltrating storage environments, applications, and endpoints.
Stronghold is the easiest way to securely configure your Mac.
An anti-forensic kill-switch tool for USB ports to shut down the computer immediately in case of unauthorized access.
Firewall, Blackhole, and Privatizing Proxy for macOS with comprehensive security features.
A lightweight malware detection and removal tool that provides real-time protection against complex attacks while preserving system resources.
An anti-forensic Linux Kernel Module kill-switch for USB ports.
Sangfor Technologies is a leading cybersecurity, cloud, and infrastructure vendor providing effective cybersecurity and efficient enterprise cloud solutions.
Automated and flexible approach for deploying Windows 10 with security standards set by the DoD.
Avira Free Security is an all-in-one security, privacy, and performance app for Mac, providing real-time protection, password management, VPN, and more, all for free.
Comprehensive endpoint security solution for enterprise networks and SMBs
Advanced Endpoint Protection is a complete endpoint protection platform that provides advanced threat protection against ransomware, data breaches, and malware.
Comprehensive cybersecurity platform for hybrid and multi-cloud environments
ClamAV is an open-source antivirus engine that detects trojans, viruses, malware, and other malicious threats.
A command-line tool that secures shell command history by clearing sensitive commands, displaying command summaries, and providing stash functionality for presentations across multiple shell environments.
Santa is a macOS binary and file access authorization system that monitors executions and makes allow/block decisions based on local database rules.
A robust endpoint security solution that offers data security, network security, and advanced threat prevention, all managed from a single console to protect your devices and data.
Windows anti-forensics USB monitoring tool with the ability to shutdown the computer upon detecting the unplugging of a specified USB device.
