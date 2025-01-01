Endpoint Protection Platform

Endpoint Protection Platforms (EPP) that combine antivirus, anti-malware, firewall, and intrusion prevention for comprehensive endpoint protection.

Warden Logo
Warden

Warden is a zero-trust endpoint protection platform that uses kernel-level API virtualization and default-deny policies to prevent malware execution and unauthorized system operations on business endpoints.

Verisys Antivirus API Logo
Verisys Antivirus API

Scan files for viruses and malware with language-agnostic REST API

Harmony Endpoint Logo
Harmony Endpoint

All-in-one protection solution for individuals and families, offering antivirus, VPN, identity, and privacy protection.

Daytripper Logo
Daytripper

A laser tripwire device that automatically hides windows, locks computers, or executes custom scripts when motion is detected within 120cm range.

Hardentools Logo
Hardentools

A Windows security hardening tool that disables potentially dangerous features in Windows 10/11 and common applications to reduce attack surface for individual users.

Trellix Endpoint Security Suite Logo
Trellix Endpoint Security Suite

Comprehensive endpoint security solution providing proactive defenses, remediation tools, and centralized management to prevent threats and ensure uptime.

Cloudmersive Virus Scan Logo
Cloudmersive Virus Scan

Cloud-based virus scan APIs for securing files, URLs, and content uploads with advanced anti-virus and malware scanning capabilities.

Deep Instinct for Endpoints Logo
Deep Instinct for Endpoints

Deep Instinct is a predictive prevention platform that uses deep learning to prevent unknown threats, including ransomware and zero-day malware, from infiltrating storage environments, applications, and endpoints.

Stronghold Logo
Stronghold

Stronghold is the easiest way to securely configure your Mac.

usbkill Logo
usbkill

An anti-forensic kill-switch tool for USB ports to shut down the computer immediately in case of unauthorized access.

macOS-Fortress Logo
macOS-Fortress

Firewall, Blackhole, and Privatizing Proxy for macOS with comprehensive security features.

HitmanPro.Alert Logo
HitmanPro.Alert

A lightweight malware detection and removal tool that provides real-time protection against complex attacks while preserving system resources.

Silk Guardian Logo
Silk Guardian

An anti-forensic Linux Kernel Module kill-switch for USB ports.

Sangfor Endpoint Secure Logo
Sangfor Endpoint Secure

Sangfor Technologies is a leading cybersecurity, cloud, and infrastructure vendor providing effective cybersecurity and efficient enterprise cloud solutions.

Windows Secure Host Baseline Logo
Windows Secure Host Baseline

Automated and flexible approach for deploying Windows 10 with security standards set by the DoD.

Avira Antivirus for Endpoint Logo
Avira Antivirus for Endpoint

Avira Free Security is an all-in-one security, privacy, and performance app for Mac, providing real-time protection, password management, VPN, and more, all for free.

eScan Endpoint Security Logo
eScan Endpoint Security

Comprehensive endpoint security solution for enterprise networks and SMBs

Comodo Advanced Endpoint Protection Logo
Comodo Advanced Endpoint Protection

Advanced Endpoint Protection is a complete endpoint protection platform that provides advanced threat protection against ransomware, data breaches, and malware.

Trend Micro Apex One Logo
Trend Micro Apex One

Comprehensive cybersecurity platform for hybrid and multi-cloud environments

ClamAV Logo
ClamAV

ClamAV is an open-source antivirus engine that detects trojans, viruses, malware, and other malicious threats.

Shellclear Logo
Shellclear

A command-line tool that secures shell command history by clearing sensitive commands, displaying command summaries, and providing stash functionality for presentations across multiple shell environments.

Santa Logo
Santa

Santa is a macOS binary and file access authorization system that monitors executions and makes allow/block decisions based on local database rules.

Check Point Endpoint Security Logo
Check Point Endpoint Security

A robust endpoint security solution that offers data security, network security, and advanced threat prevention, all managed from a single console to protect your devices and data.

xxUSBSentinel Logo
xxUSBSentinel

Windows anti-forensics USB monitoring tool with the ability to shutdown the computer upon detecting the unplugging of a specified USB device.

