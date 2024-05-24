Verificient Proctortrack Logo

Top Alternatives to Verificient Proctortrack

IAM

Remote proctoring platform with biometric identity verification for online exams

208 Alternatives to Verificient Proctortrack

Microsoft Entra Verified ID Logo
Microsoft Entra Verified ID

Verifiable credential service for digital identity verification

IAM
Fraud.com Udentify Logo
Fraud.com Udentify

Biometric identity verification and fraud prevention platform

IAM
Alibaba Cloud ID Verification Logo
Alibaba Cloud ID Verification

AI-powered eKYC solution for real-time identity verification using OCR and facial

IAM
Verificient Veripass Logo
Verificient Veripass

Biometric identity verification system for test-taker authentication

IAM
Beyond Identity RealityCheck Logo
Beyond Identity RealityCheck

Prevents AI impersonation fraud in video calls/chats via device-bound passkeys

IAM
RSA Help Desk Live Verify Logo
RSA Help Desk Live Verify

Passwordless bi-directional identity verification for help desk interactions

IAM
Fraud Udentify Logo
Fraud Udentify

ID verification & biometric authentication using face/voice recognition

IAM
Constella Continuous Identity Risk Scoring Logo
Constella Continuous Identity Risk Scoring

Identity risk scoring & fraud detection using exposed data from dark web sources

IAM
Sardine Smart KYC + KYB Logo
Sardine Smart KYC + KYB

KYC/KYB identity verification platform with device intelligence and biometrics

IAM
Sardine Bank Account Validation Logo
Sardine Bank Account Validation

Real-time bank account ownership verification and risk assessment service

IAM
1Kosmos Identity Verification Logo
1Kosmos Identity Verification

Identity verification & passwordless authentication platform with digital wallet

IAM
Glide Identity Glide-In Logo
Glide Identity Glide-In

SIM-based identity verification for touchless check-in and authentication

IAM
Glide Identity GlideOut Logo
Glide Identity GlideOut

SIM-based identity verification for payment authentication and checkout

IAM
ID4Good Logo
ID4Good

Self-custody digital identity app for secure authentication and authorization

IAM
1Kosmos CSP: Identity verification and authentication service Logo
1Kosmos CSP: Identity verification and authentication service

Identity verification and passwordless authentication platform for govt agencies

IAM
G+D Digital Security Logo
G+D Digital Security

Digital security solutions for IoT, identity tech, and digital infrastructure

IAM
G+D SecurityTech Logo
G+D SecurityTech

Digital security solutions for IoT connectivity, identity tech, and infrastructure

IAM
Jumio Risk Signals Logo
Jumio Risk Signals

Risk assessment platform for customer identity verification and fraud detection

IAM
Jumio Cross-Transaction Risk Logo
Jumio Cross-Transaction Risk

Fraud detection via cross-customer identity verification data analysis

IAM
Jumio Automated AML Screening Logo
Jumio Automated AML Screening

AI-powered AML screening and monitoring for financial institutions

IAM
Jumio Authentication with Advanced Liveness Detection Logo
Jumio Authentication with Advanced Liveness Detection

Biometric authentication using selfie-based liveness detection and ID verification

IAM
OneSpan Identity Verification Logo
OneSpan Identity Verification

Digital identity verification service for customer onboarding and fraud prevention

IAM
OneSpan Sign Logo
OneSpan Sign

E-signature platform with ID verification and authentication options

IAM
Privy Digital Identity Logo
Privy Digital Identity

Digital identity verification and SSO platform for Indonesia

IAM
Privy Digital Signature API Logo
Privy Digital Signature API

Digital signature API service for electronic document signing

IAM
Ubisecure RapidLEI Logo
Ubisecure RapidLEI

LEI issuer & mgmt platform for verified org identity & KYC/KYB workflows

IAM
Veridium 4F-ID Verification Logo
Veridium 4F-ID Verification

Contactless 4-fingerprint biometric authentication using smartphone cameras

IAM
Telesign Phone number intelligence API Logo
Telesign Phone number intelligence API

Phone number intelligence API for fraud risk assessment and user verification

IAM
Telesign Phone ID Logo
Telesign Phone ID

Mobile identity verification service using phone number intelligence data

IAM
Telesign Verify API Logo
Telesign Verify API

Multi-channel user verification API supporting SMS, email, and messaging apps

IAM
Telesign SMS Verify Logo
Telesign SMS Verify

SMS-based identity verification and MFA using one-time passcodes (OTPs)

IAM
Telesign Silent Verification Logo
Telesign Silent Verification

Frictionless mobile phone verification via MSISDN matching without user input

IAM
Socure RiskOS® Logo
Socure RiskOS®

Unified fraud, compliance, and risk decisioning platform with identity-based AI

IAM
Socure Account Intelligence Logo
Socure Account Intelligence

Bank account verification for digital banks, credit unions, and regional banks

IAM
Socure Digital Intelligence Logo
Socure Digital Intelligence

Real-time digital intelligence for identity verification and fraud detection

IAM
Verisoul Geo-Blocking Logo
Verisoul Geo-Blocking

Geo-blocking solution that detects user location and blocks restricted access

IAM
Verisoul Proxy & VPN Detection Logo
Verisoul Proxy & VPN Detection

Detects proxies and VPNs using active network testing and device signals

IAM
Verisoul Payment Fraud Logo
Verisoul Payment Fraud

Automated risk scoring platform for payment fraud and account verification

IAM
Verisoul Device Risk Logo
Verisoul Device Risk

Device risk analysis for detecting fraudulent, headless, and spoofed devices

IAM
Verisoul Phone Intelligence Logo
Verisoul Phone Intelligence

Phone number validation and intelligence for fraud detection

IAM
Verisoul Geolocation Logo
Verisoul Geolocation

Geolocation service for detecting real user location and blocking proxies/VPNs

IAM
Verisoul Fake Account Prevention Logo
Verisoul Fake Account Prevention

Prevents fake account creation using device, email, and behavioral analysis

IAM
Verisoul Spam & Scams Detection Logo
Verisoul Spam & Scams Detection

Detects spam, scams, and fraudulent users at sign-up and sign-in

IAM
Verisoul Email Intelligence Logo
Verisoul Email Intelligence

Email intelligence for detecting fake domains, temporary emails, and aliases

IAM
Verisoul Verification Badge Logo
Verisoul Verification Badge

Verification badge for displaying fraud protection on signup/signin flows

IAM
Verisoul Face Match Logo
Verisoul Face Match

Facial biometric verification for user authentication without government IDs

IAM
Verisoul Bot Accounts Logo
Verisoul Bot Accounts

Bot detection and automated account creation prevention platform

IAM
Verisoul Account Linking Logo
Verisoul Account Linking

Detects linked accounts by analyzing user attributes and device signals

IAM
Verisoul Device Fingerprinting Logo
Verisoul Device Fingerprinting

Device fingerprinting for account linking and fraud prevention

IAM
Defy Security Customer IAM (CIAM) Logo
Defy Security Customer IAM (CIAM)

CIAM solution for secure customer identity management and authentication

IAM
OwnID Liveness Logo
OwnID Liveness

Liveness detection defending capture layer against injection & deepfakes

IAM
OwnID Identity Fraud Bureau Logo
OwnID Identity Fraud Bureau

Identity fraud detection using biometric and behavioral network intelligence

IAM
Anonybit Decentralized Biometrics Storage Logo
Anonybit Decentralized Biometrics Storage

Decentralized biometric storage system using distributed cloud architecture

IAM
Anonybit Integrated Identity Management Platform Logo
Anonybit Integrated Identity Management Platform

Identity management platform using biometrics and decentralized architecture

IAM
Anonybit Decentralized Biometrics Cloud Logo
Anonybit Decentralized Biometrics Cloud

Decentralized biometric storage & matching platform using privacy-by-design

IAM
Axiad Confirm Logo
Axiad Confirm

Identity verification platform for credential issuance and access recovery

IAM
WebID All-In-One Identity Hub Logo
WebID All-In-One Identity Hub

Identity verification platform for KYC/KYB compliance and user authentication

IAM
ValidSoft See-Say Trusted Identity Assurance Logo
ValidSoft See-Say Trusted Identity Assurance

Identity verification solution for P2P payment applications like Zelle

IAM
ValidSoft Voice Biometrics Logo
ValidSoft Voice Biometrics

Voice biometric authentication for workforce identity assurance in call centers

IAM
TASCET Quantum Infrastructure Security (QIS) Logo
TASCET Quantum Infrastructure Security (QIS)

Identity verification system using quantum-based credentials for Zero Trust

IAM
Spherity Decentralized Identity Logo
Spherity Decentralized Identity

Decentralized identity platform using SSI and verifiable credentials

IAM
Signicat Identity Proofing Logo
Signicat Identity Proofing

Digital identity proofing solution for KYC/AML compliant customer onboarding

IAM
Signicat Trust Orchestration Logo
Signicat Trust Orchestration

No-code platform for orchestrating identity verification and onboarding flows

IAM
SecureG Branded Calling ID Logo
SecureG Branded Calling ID

PKI-based caller ID authentication and call signing for telecom providers

IAM
Prove Verified Users Logo
Prove Verified Users

Phone-based identity verification for digital marketplaces with persistent check marks.

IAM
Prove Prove Identity Network® Logo
Prove Prove Identity Network®

ML-powered identity network using cryptographic auth and tokenized ProveIDs.

IAM
LoginID PasskeyID Logo
LoginID PasskeyID

Identity verification solution binding real-world identity to passkeys

IAM
Kobil mIDentity Logo
Kobil mIDentity

Mobile identity verification platform with device binding and digital signing

IAM
AuthenticID Identity Verification Logo
AuthenticID Identity Verification

AI-based identity verification platform with document and biometric authentication

IAM
AuthenticID Biometric Authenticator Logo
AuthenticID Biometric Authenticator

Facial biometric authentication software for identity verification and reauth

IAM
AuthenticID Fraud Shield Logo
AuthenticID Fraud Shield

Identity fraud detection software using facial recognition and watchlists

IAM
AuthenticID AuthenticID360 Logo
AuthenticID AuthenticID360

Identity verification platform with ID verification, biometrics, and KYC/KYB

IAM
Bynn Proxy Detection Logo
Bynn Proxy Detection

AI-powered proxy & anonymous IP detection service for fraud prevention

IAM
Closinglock Identity Verification Logo
Closinglock Identity Verification

Identity verification platform for real estate transactions and fund protection

IAM
CypherFace Authenticate Logo
CypherFace Authenticate

Facial biometric authentication system for passwordless access and identity verification

IAM
Didit AML Screening Logo
Didit AML Screening

Real-time AML screening for individuals and companies against global watchlists

IAM
Didit IP Analysis Logo
Didit IP Analysis

Real-time IP analysis for detecting VPNs, proxies, Tor, and network fraud signals

IAM
DIRO Identity Verification Logo
DIRO Identity Verification

Verifies identities via bank, utility, and government portal logins in 195 countries

IAM
Advanced Facial Biometrics Logo
Advanced Facial Biometrics

Facial biometrics solution for digital identity verification and onboarding

IAM
Digital ID Wallet Logo
Digital ID Wallet

Digital identity wallet for decentralized citizen identity in financial services

IAM
Adaptive Identity Proofing Logo
Adaptive Identity Proofing

Adaptive identity proofing solution for account security and fraud prevention

IAM
Compliance VIDsigner Logo
Compliance VIDsigner

Electronic signature service compliant with eIDAS regulation

IAM
TMT ID Logo
TMT ID

Mobile identity verification and number intelligence platform for fraud prevention

IAM
Signaturit Logo
Signaturit

European digital transaction platform for e-signatures and identity verification

IAM
XConnect ID&V Logo
XConnect ID&V

Mobile network-based identity verification and fraud prevention APIs

IAM
Sealance Logo
Sealance

Blockchain-based platform for crypto identity verification and compliance

IAM
Dignature™ Logo
Dignature™

PKI-based digital signature solution with biometric verification

IAM
Matter-ID Dignature™ Logo
Matter-ID Dignature™

Digital signature solution using biometric verification and cryptography

IAM
IronVest Masked Email Logo
IronVest Masked Email

Generates random email addresses to mask real email and protect identity

IAM
Indicio Proven Logo
Indicio Proven

Digital identity verification platform using verifiable credentials & wallets

IAM
Incode Trust Graph Logo
Incode Trust Graph

Network-based fraud intelligence platform for detecting repeat fraudsters

IAM
Risk AI Agent Logo
Risk AI Agent

AI-powered fraud detection using adaptive ML for identity verification

IAM
id.me Logo
id.me

Digital identity verification platform for user authentication

IAM
Hopae Logo
Hopae

Digital identity verification platform for global eIDs and digital wallets

IAM
Deduce Identity Network Logo
Deduce Identity Network

Real-time identity network for detecting synthetic identity fraud

IAM
Credas Logo
Credas

Digital identity verification and AML compliance platform for onboarding

IAM
Assured Biometric Technology Suite Logo
Assured Biometric Technology Suite

Biometric identity suite with behavioral & physical auth for cybersecurity access.

IAM
AU10TIX Identity Verification Platform Logo
AU10TIX Identity Verification Platform

AI-driven identity verification platform with document and liveness checks.

IAM
AU10TIX Platform Logo
AU10TIX Platform

Single-API KYC platform for identity verification, biometrics & doc checks.

IAM
AU10TIX Identity Verification Suite Logo
AU10TIX Identity Verification Suite

Automated identity verification platform with biometrics, KYC, and AML screening.

IAM
AU10TIX Serial Fraud Monitor Logo
AU10TIX Serial Fraud Monitor

AI-powered identity fraud detection via real-time traffic-level analysis.

IAM
AU10TIX KYC Compliance Solution Logo
AU10TIX KYC Compliance Solution

AI-driven KYC/KYB/AML platform for identity verification & compliance.

IAM
AU10TIX KYC & AML Compliance (Canada) Logo
AU10TIX KYC & AML Compliance (Canada)

KYC/AML identity verification suite for Canadian regulatory compliance.

IAM
AU10TIX Reusable Digital ID Logo
AU10TIX Reusable Digital ID

Decentralized digital ID platform for reusable, cryptographic identity verification.

IAM
AU10TIX Logo
AU10TIX

AI-powered identity verification platform for enterprise-scale deployments.

IAM
AUTHADA Digital Identity Solution Logo
AUTHADA Digital Identity Solution

NFC-based digital identity verification using German eID & EU ID cards.

IAM
AUTHADA Online Identifizieren Logo
AUTHADA Online Identifizieren

Mobile app for online identity verification via German eID NFC chip.

IAM
AUTHADA sign Logo
AUTHADA sign

eIDAS-compliant QES digital signing via smartphone identity verification.

IAM
Beyond Encryption AssureScore Logo
Beyond Encryption AssureScore

Network-based identity scoring tool that verifies customers without document ID checks.

IAM
BIO-key WEB-key Logo
BIO-key WEB-key

Large-scale biometric identity management platform for govts & enterprises.

IAM
Bluink eID-Me Logo
Bluink eID-Me

Mobile app for storing & presenting Canadian govt-issued digital ID documents.

IAM
Bundesdruckerei Logo
Bundesdruckerei

German federal tech company offering security, identity & trust solutions.

IAM
Bureau Identity Document Verification Logo
Bureau Identity Document Verification

AI-powered ID document verification across 2,000+ doc types in 195+ countries.

IAM
Bureau Device ID Logo
Bureau Device ID

Device fingerprinting SDK for persistent fraud detection across web and mobile.

IAM
Bureau Unified Risk Decisioning Platform Logo
Bureau Unified Risk Decisioning Platform

AI-powered platform for unified fraud prevention and identity risk decisioning.

IAM
Bureau Alternate Data Logo
Bureau Alternate Data

Risk intelligence tool scoring users via digital footprint signals for fraud detection.

IAM
Clavister IdSign Logo
Clavister IdSign

On-prem electronic signature solution for secure document signing workflows.

IAM
Cryptomathic Digital Signature & ID Logo
Cryptomathic Digital Signature & ID

eIDAS-compliant digital signature & identity verification solution.

IAM
Cybertonica FraudLock360 Logo
Cybertonica FraudLock360

ML-driven behavioural biometrics platform for fraud detection & auth.

IAM
Darwinium Behavioral Identification Logo
Darwinium Behavioral Identification

Continuous behavioral user verification to separate trusted users from fraudsters.

IAM
Datawatch Systems VisitorWatch Logo
Datawatch Systems VisitorWatch

Visitor management system for registering, tracking, and controlling building access.

IAM
Datawatch Systems SuiteWatch Logo
Datawatch Systems SuiteWatch

Credential-based office alarm & access control system for small suites.

IAM
Datawatch Systems Access Phones Logo
Datawatch Systems Access Phones

Physical access control phones linked to a 24/7 monitored central station.

IAM
Early Warning Verify Identity Logo
Early Warning Verify Identity

Real-time identity verification to detect false and synthetic identities.

IAM
eID Easy eSignature API Logo
eID Easy eSignature API

Single API for QES/AdES eSignatures across multiple QTSPs globally.

IAM
eID Easy API Logo
eID Easy API

Single API aggregating global eID providers for identity verification & KYC.

IAM
eMudhra emSigner Logo
eMudhra emSigner

Digital signature & document workflow platform with eKYC and eStamping.

IAM
Evo Help Desk Verification Logo
Evo Help Desk Verification

MSP-focused help desk user identity verification via MFA push notifications.

IAM
Exostar ProviderPass Logo
Exostar ProviderPass

IAL2-certified EPCS compliance tool for DEA-compliant digital Rx signing.

IAM
FACEKI KYB (Know Your Business) Logo
FACEKI KYB (Know Your Business)

Business verification platform for KYB compliance, AML/PEP screening & doc checks.

IAM
FACEKI KYC/AML Identity Verification Logo
FACEKI KYC/AML Identity Verification

Real-time KYC/AML identity verification platform across 223 countries.

IAM
FACEKI Identity Verification (eKYC/AML) Logo
FACEKI Identity Verification (eKYC/AML)

AI-driven eKYC/AML identity verification platform with global doc support.

IAM
Fingerprint iGaming Fraud Prevention Logo
Fingerprint iGaming Fraud Prevention

Device intelligence platform preventing fraud in iGaming via fingerprinting.

IAM
Fingerprint Pro Logo
Fingerprint Pro

Device fingerprinting tool for BNPL fraud prevention & passive auth.

IAM
Fingerprint Logo
Fingerprint

Device intelligence platform for visitor ID & fraud prevention via fingerprinting.

IAM
Fingerprint Gaming Fraud Prevention Logo
Fingerprint Gaming Fraud Prevention

Browser fingerprinting tool to detect & prevent fraud in online gaming platforms.

IAM
Fingerprint Device Intelligence (E-Commerce) Logo
Fingerprint Device Intelligence (E-Commerce)

Device fingerprinting API for e-commerce fraud prevention & visitor ID.

IAM
Fingerprint Pro - Paywall Services Logo
Fingerprint Pro - Paywall Services

Visitor fingerprinting service to detect & prevent paywall circumvention.

IAM
Fingerprint Smart Signals Logo
Fingerprint Smart Signals

Device intelligence signals for fraud detection across web and mobile platforms.

IAM
Fingerprints Facial Recognition Logo
Fingerprints Facial Recognition

AI facial recognition SDK/API for identity verification across mobile, edge & cloud.

IAM
Fingerprints Identity Cloud Logo
Fingerprints Identity Cloud

Decentralized biometric template storage via fragmentation across distributed nodes.

IAM
Fingerprints Iris Recognition Logo
Fingerprints Iris Recognition

Licensable iris recognition algorithm for OEM/integrator biometric deployments.

IAM
Fingerprints Fingerprint Technology Logo
Fingerprints Fingerprint Technology

Fingerprint biometric sensors and integrated systems for identity verification.

IAM
GlobalSign Cygnature Logo
GlobalSign Cygnature

Digital signature platform with blockchain audit trail and multi-method signing.

IAM
Hub Technologies TrvstHub Logo
Hub Technologies TrvstHub

Decentralized identity verification marketplace with token-settled trust enforcement.

IAM
iDenfy Bank Verification Service Logo
iDenfy Bank Verification Service

Open banking service verifying bank accounts and retrieving financial data for KYC.

IAM
iDenfy Proof of Address Verification Logo
iDenfy Proof of Address Verification

Document-based proof of address verification with AI, OCR & manual review.

IAM
iDenfy Identity Verification for Proxy Networks Logo
iDenfy Identity Verification for Proxy Networks

KYC-based identity verification to detect fraud and protect proxy networks.

IAM
iDenfy Utility Bill Verification Service Logo
iDenfy Utility Bill Verification Service

Automated utility bill verification service for proof-of-address via API.

IAM
iDenfy Fraud Scoring Logo
iDenfy Fraud Scoring

Customer risk scoring tool for fraud detection in financial transactions.

IAM
iDenfy Identity Verification Service Logo
iDenfy Identity Verification Service

Automated ID document & biometric verification service for global KYC.

IAM
iDenfy AML Compliance Logo
iDenfy AML Compliance

Automated AML/KYC compliance checks against sanctions and govt databases.

IAM
iDenfy KYC Software Logo
iDenfy KYC Software

KYC/AML compliance platform for ID verification, sanctions screening & fraud detection.

IAM
iDenfy Know Your Business (KYB) Logo
iDenfy Know Your Business (KYB)

Business verification platform for KYB/AML compliance and corporate onboarding.

IAM
iDenfy Age Verification Software Logo
iDenfy Age Verification Software

Online age verification tool using document and liveness checks.

IAM
iDenfy Bubble KYC Plugin Logo
iDenfy Bubble KYC Plugin

No-code Bubble plugin for KYC identity verification with liveness detection.

IAM
IDenticard Logo
IDenticard

Provider of physical ID cards, badge accessories, and visitor mgmt solutions.

IAM
Incognia Casino Fraud Prevention Logo
Incognia Casino Fraud Prevention

Fraud detection & prevention solution for online casino platforms.

IAM
Incognia Device & Location Intelligence Logo
Incognia Device & Location Intelligence

Device & location intelligence platform for fraud prevention in ride-sharing apps.

IAM
Incognia Fraud Prevention Logo
Incognia Fraud Prevention

Mobile device recognition platform to detect and prevent fraud without user friction.

IAM
Incognia Logo
Incognia

AI-driven device fingerprinting & location-based fraud detection for fintechs.

IAM
Intensity Analytics Logo
Intensity Analytics

Behavioral biometric identity verification via keystroke dynamics analysis.

IAM
iProov Remote Onboarding Logo
iProov Remote Onboarding

Biometric remote onboarding via selfie + ID doc scan with liveness detection.

IAM
iProov On-the-move Biometrics Logo
iProov On-the-move Biometrics

Facial biometric solution for border checkpoints supporting CBP's EPP/SBE programs.

IAM
iProov Liveness Detection Logo
iProov Liveness Detection

Biometric liveness detection to verify real human presence via face capture.

IAM
Journey Trusted Identity Platform Logo
Journey Trusted Identity Platform

Omnichannel identity platform for biometric auth, KYC, and secure transactions.

IAM
Kount New Account Fraud Prevention Logo
Kount New Account Fraud Prevention

Detects and blocks fraudulent new account registrations using identity risk scoring.

IAM
Meeco Wallet Logo
Meeco Wallet

White-label digital wallet for managing verifiable credentials and DIDs.

IAM
Meeco Verifiable Credentials Logo
Meeco Verifiable Credentials

VC lifecycle management for issuing, verifying & revoking digital credentials.

IAM
Mitek Digital Fraud Defender Logo
Mitek Digital Fraud Defender

AI-powered suite detecting GenAI identity fraud via deepfakes & injection attacks.

IAM
Mitek MiVIP Logo
Mitek MiVIP

Identity verification & auth platform combining KYC, biometrics, and AML.

IAM
Mitek IDLive Doc Logo
Mitek IDLive Doc

AI-based doc liveness detection to prevent ID spoofing during KYC.

IAM
Mitek Mobile Verify Face Comparison Logo
Mitek Mobile Verify Face Comparison

Biometric identity verification via single-selfie face comparison with liveness detection.

IAM
OnID Biometric Voice Recognition Logo
OnID Biometric Voice Recognition

Voice biometric authentication via voiceprint for identity verification.

IAM
OnID Biometric Verification Solutions Logo
OnID Biometric Verification Solutions

Multi-modal biometric identity verification suite for fraud prevention.

IAM
OnID Age Verification for Gaming Logo
OnID Age Verification for Gaming

AI-powered age verification solution for gaming platforms via ID & biometrics.

IAM
OnID Biometric Facial Recognition Logo
OnID Biometric Facial Recognition

AI-based facial recognition for identity verification and access control.

IAM
OnID Biometric Palm Recognition Logo
OnID Biometric Palm Recognition

Contactless palm biometric identity verification using vein & surface scanning.

IAM
OnID Biometric Iris Recognition Logo
OnID Biometric Iris Recognition

Iris-based biometric identity verification using near-infrared imaging and encryption.

IAM
OnID Biometric Fingerprint Identification Logo
OnID Biometric Fingerprint Identification

Fingerprint-based biometric identity verification using AFIS for auth & access control.

IAM
SecuGen Hamster Pro Duo SC/PIV Logo
SecuGen Hamster Pro Duo SC/PIV

Combo fingerprint & contact smart card reader, FBI certified, PIV/FIPS 201.

IAM
SecuGen SDA04P-V3 / SDA04PIV-V3 Logo
SecuGen SDA04P-V3 / SDA04PIV-V3

Standalone fingerprint recognition module for access control integration.

IAM
SecuGen Hamster Plus Logo
SecuGen Hamster Plus

Legacy USB optical fingerprint reader for auth, ID & verification.

IAM
SecuGen Hamster Air Logo
SecuGen Hamster Air

Contactless USB fingerprint reader for touchless biometric authentication.

IAM
SecuGen USB Sensors Logo
SecuGen USB Sensors

OEM USB optical fingerprint sensor modules for hardware integration.

IAM
SecuGen Hamster Pro 10 Logo
SecuGen Hamster Pro 10

FBI-certified USB fingerprint reader for biometric authentication.

IAM
SecuGen Unity 20 Bluetooth Logo
SecuGen Unity 20 Bluetooth

Wireless Bluetooth fingerprint reader for biometric auth on mobile/desktop.

IAM
SecuGen Hamster Pro 30 Logo
SecuGen Hamster Pro 30

FBI-certified USB fingerprint reader for enrollment, auth & verification.

IAM
SecuGen ID-SERIAL Logo
SecuGen ID-SERIAL

Standalone RS-232 fingerprint auth device for POS, access & attendance.

IAM
SecuGen Hamster IV Logo
SecuGen Hamster IV

FBI-certified USB optical fingerprint reader for biometric authentication.

IAM
SecuGen Hamster Pro V2 Logo
SecuGen Hamster Pro V2

Compact USB optical fingerprint reader for auth, ID, and verification.

IAM
SecuGen OptiMouse Plus Logo
SecuGen OptiMouse Plus

USB fingerprint mouse for biometric authentication, ID & verification.

IAM
Sedicii Facial Biometric Identity & Age Verification Logo
Sedicii Facial Biometric Identity & Age Verification

Facial biometric & age verification using liveness detection and ZKP.

IAM
SensibleVision Logo
SensibleVision

3D & 2D face recognition platform for auth, access control & payments.

IAM
Sentry Enterprises Logo
Sentry Enterprises

Deep tech firm providing biometric digital identity & fintech hardware/software.

IAM
Shufti Pro Document Verification Logo
Shufti Pro Document Verification

AI-powered doc verification for gov-issued IDs across 250+ regions.

IAM
Sign In Solutions Visitor Management Logo
Sign In Solutions Visitor Management

Compliance-driven visitor management platform for enterprise physical access.

IAM
Sterling Identity Verification Logo
Sterling Identity Verification

Remote identity verification for candidates during the hiring screening process.

IAM
Sterling Identity Fingerprinting Logo
Sterling Identity Fingerprinting

Electronic fingerprint capture & FBI record submission service via kiosk network.

IAM
Sterling Identity Fingerprint Background Checks Logo
Sterling Identity Fingerprint Background Checks

FBI/FINRA-authorized fingerprint-based background check service for businesses.

IAM
Ubiqu Logo
Ubiqu

Certified EUDI wallet & QTSP infrastructure components under eIDAS 2.0.

IAM
V-Key Logo
V-Key

Mobile digital identity & app security platform with MFA, biometrics & eKYC.

IAM
VU Security Logo
VU Security

CIAM and digital identity platform for fraud prevention and user lifecycle mgmt.

IAM
Watchdata Logo
Watchdata

Digital security hardware & software for connectivity, payment, and identity.

IAM
WAULT Logo
WAULT

Biometric-sealed vault for patient-controlled medical record security.

IAM
Zamna Logo
Zamna

Automated travel document verification platform for airlines pre-departure.

IAM
Dust Identity Authentication Solution Logo
Dust Identity Authentication Solution

Physical object authentication via diamond-dust tags linked to a digital ledger.

IAM
Disposable Email Domains Logo
Disposable Email Domains

A list of disposable email domains to detect or block disposable accounts

IAM
