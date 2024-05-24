Socure Account Intelligence Logo

Socure Account Intelligence

by Socure

Bank account verification for digital banks, credit unions, and regional banks

IAM Commercial
Cloud|Startup, SMB, Mid-Market, Enterprise
AuthenticationFraud Detection
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Socure Account Intelligence Description

Socure Account Intelligence is a bank account verification solution that validates account status and ownership for non-traditional financial institutions including digital banks, credit unions, and regional banking institutions. The product addresses gaps in traditional account verification systems by leveraging alternative and consortium data sources. The solution performs real-time verification checks requiring only three data elements from consumers: name, bank routing number, and account number. It does not require bank login credentials or permission-based access methods. The system provides instant verification results without the delays associated with microdeposit verification methods. The product includes a consortium database containing over two billion known outcomes accumulated over 10+ years. It provides detailed reason codes to support automated decision-making for onboarding and fraud prevention. The solution is designed to comply with Nacha WEB Debit Rule requirements for verifying account existence and authorization. Account Intelligence operates on a value-based pricing model where charges only apply when coverage is available. The product can be accessed through a single API that integrates with other Socure identity verification and fraud detection solutions on the Socure ID+ platform. The system aims to increase account verification coverage by 10-20% compared to solutions focused solely on traditional financial institutions.

Socure Account Intelligence FAQ

Common questions about Socure Account Intelligence including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

Socure Account Intelligence is Bank account verification for digital banks, credit unions, and regional banks developed by Socure. It is a IAM solution designed to help security teams with Authentication, Fraud Detection.

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